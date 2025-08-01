The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has released its Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch for June 2025, which shows significant variations in petrol prices nationwide.

According to the report, several states recorded pump prices well above the national average, reflecting ongoing disparities in fuel distribution and transportation costs.

The data shows that the average retail price of petrol rose to N1,037.66 in June 2025, compared to N750.17 recorded in June 2024.

Given the country’s reliance on petrol-powered generators and vehicles for both businesses and households due to inconsistent electricity supply, states with higher fuel prices tend to experience elevated operational costs. This, in turn, drives up the cost of goods and services in those areas.

In this article, Nairametrics highlighted the top ten states where consumers paid the most for petrol as of June 2025, listed from the lowest to the highest.

10. Kaduna – N1,064.79

Kaduna state in North-West Nigeria stands at number 10 with an average PMS price of N1,064.79 in June 2025. This is an increase from N1020.83 recorded in May 2025.

On a year-on-year comparison, the average price of PMS in the state stood at N709.58 in June 2024.

The current Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has not made any specific public statements regarding prices.

Also, the nothing suggests that the Kaduna refinery, which the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) recently said has reached 81% overall completion, has a direct impact on PMS in the state.

9. Delta – N1,067.34

Delta state, located in Nigeria’s South-South geopolitical zone, is at number 9 with an average PMS price at N1,067.34 in June 2025.

The data shows the price remained stable at N1067.34 recorded in May 2025.

The NBS, however, reported that, on a year-on-year basis, the average price rose from N785.71 in June 2024 to N1067.34 in June 2025.

In 2023, the Delta State Government set up a product monitoring team to monitor the distribution of petrol in order to ensure the availability of the product as well as its appropriate pricing across the state.

The Warri refinery, which commenced operation in December 2024, is expected to influence PMS prices in the state. So far, nothing indicates it has done so.

8. Niger – N1,067.41

Niger is the only state from North-Central on this list. The average PMS price for the state stood at N1,067.41 in June 2025.

According to NBS, this is an increase from N991.08 recorded in May 2025.

Also, the data revealed that on a year-on-year basis, the price rose from N704.47 in June 2024.

Unlike many states on this list, the Niger state Governor, Umaru Bago, has been actively involved in monitoring and regulating the price of petrol to ensure reasonable pump prices and prevent hoarding.

Part of these measures also includes the governor making unannounced visits to filling stations to monitor compliance with approved prices in the state.

7. Adamawa – N1,083.40

Adamawa is the only state from the North-East on this list. The average PMS price in the state for June 2025 is N1,083.40. According to the NBS, this is an increase from N1053.40 recorded in May 2025.

The NBS data further shows that the average price rose from N741.67 in June 2024 to N1,083.40 in June 2025.

The NBS database shows that the state has consistently been among the top ten states with the highest PMS prices in the Federation since 2021.

Residents of the state have on several occasions expressed shock and disappointment over the increase in the pump price of petrol since 2024, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

6. Anambra – N1,088.20

From the South-East geo-political zone is Anambra, where the average PMS price stood at N1,088.20 in June 2025.

This is a slight increase month-on-month from N1084.13 in May 2025, according to the NBS.

According to the NBS data, the PMS price rose from N779.42 in June 2024 to N1,088.20 in June 2025.

The state has historically had one of the lowest PMS prices, compared to other states, according to the NBS.

5. Zamfara – N1,096.81

Zamfara state in the North-Western part of Nigeria has an average PMS price of N1,096.81 in June 2025. This is a slight increment from N1093.21 recorded in May 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, the NBS reported that the PMS price increased from N760.38 in June 2024.

Zamfara has been one of the worst hit by the removal of fuel subsidies in 2023.

Consumers of PMS in Zamfara state have been groaning over the hike in the price of the petroleum product and are therefore asking the Federal Government to reverse the fuel subsidy removal policy, which according to them, is responsible for the current economic hardship in the country.

Since 2023, reports indicate that Zamfara has seen some of the highest PMS prices in Nigeria.

Before the fuel subsidy removal, the NBS report shows that, in May 2021, Zamfara was among the states with the lowest PMS prices in the Federation.

4. Sokoto – N1,100.00

Also, in the North-Western part of the country is Sokoto state with an average PMS price of N1,100.00 in June 2025. The NBS data shows that there is no month-on-month change as the price remained the same at N1,100.00 in May 2025.

However, the data reveals that the PMS price rose from N723.33 in June 2024 to N1,100.00 in June 2025.

NBS data further shows that Sokoto was one of Nigeria’s top three states with the highest PMS prices in May 2025. The state dropped to the fourth position in June 2025.

Like neighbouring Zamfara, the state has been one of the worst affected by the fuel subsidy removal.

3. Lagos – N1,100.29

Lagos state in the South-West displaces Sokoto, which held the third position in May 2025. The average PMS price in Lagos was N1,100.29, slightly higher than in Sokoto in June 2025.

According to NBS data, the PMS price increased from N1077.05 in May 2025 to N1,100.29 in June 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, there was an increase from N626.94 in June 2024, according to NBS.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery, located in Lagos, has made several ex-depot petrol price reductions in the state. Observers say that despite this, many marketers have refused to adjust their pump prices.

In June, MRS, a major distributor of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, announced new pump prices for petrol following the adjustment of the refinery ex-depot price for petrol to N880 per litre, up from N825 per litre.

2. Ondo – N1,104.80

Also in the South-West, Ondo state recorded an average PMS price of N1,104.80 in June 2025. According to the NBS, this is an increase from N1083.47 in May 2025.

The NBS data also shows the average PMS price rose from N747.86 in June 2024.

Despite being among Nigeria’s top ten highest oil-producing states, like Lagos, Anambra, and Delta, Ondo ranks second in terms of the highest PMS prices in Nigeria.

Despite its high PMS price, Ondo state recorded one of Nigeria’s lowest inflation rates at 18.2% in June 2025, making it one of the top ten most affordable states in Nigeria.

1. Jigawa – N1,107.52

At number 1 is Jigawa state in the North-West with an average PMS price of N1,107.52 in June 2025. According to NBS, this rose from N1079.02 in May 2025.

Also, on a year-on-year basis, the PMS price rose from N847.00 in June 2024.

For several months, Jigawa has been on the list of states with the highest PMS prices, according to NBS data.