Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) has said that Nigeria must implement proactive measures to achieve a crude oil production target of 2.7 million barrels per day (mbpd) by 2030.

SPE also said that the country needs to focus on enhanced oil recovery methods, pipeline security, gas resource monetization, and improved infrastructure reliability.

Chairman of the SPE Nigeria Council, Dr Amina Danmiani said this on Friday while addressing newsmen in Lagos ahead of the orgaisation’s 2025 International Conference and Exhibition (SPENAICE), News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The event scheduled to be held from August 4 to 6.

According to Danmiani, Nigeria currently produces about 1.75 million barrels per day of crude oil and condensates.

She said that the country was also working to maximize the use of its 209 trillion cubic feet of natural gas as a transitional fuel to support energy security and economic diversification.

She noted that SPENAICE 2025 would showcase technical insights and practical solutions aligned with Nigeria’s energy development goals.

“Over the past year, Nigeria has witnessed historic divestments by international oil companies from onshore and shallow-water assets.

“SPENAICE 2025 will be a turning point for Nigeria’s energy future,” she said.

She described the conference as more than just an event, describing it as: “West Africa’s premier platform for energy innovation, policy dialogue, and professional excellence.

“This year’s theme: ‘Building a Sustainable Energy Future: Leveraging Technology, Supply Chain, Human Resources, and Policy,’ is a call to action,” she said.

She said that the conference reflected Nigeria’s urgent need to integrate technology, local capacity, and forward-thinking policies to achieve energy security and a one-trillion-dollar economy.

According to her, with over 4,000 participants, more than 80 exhibiting companies, and several high-level leadership panels expected.

“SPENAICE 2025 aims to address pressing challenges in oil production, gas monetization, infrastructure optimization, and post-divestment asset management,” Danmiani said.

She reaffirmed SPE’s commitment to bridging the knowledge gap, empowering young professionals, and strengthening indigenous participation amid ongoing industry transitions.

“We are telling stories that matter, from energy transition realities to local innovations.

“SPENAICE 2025 is where Nigeria’s energy past meets its future,” she said.

What you should know

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) earlier said it is ramping up efforts to raise the country’s oil production capacity to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2027, as current output rises to 1.63 million bpd.

Speaking at the 9th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna, NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Bashir Bayo Ojulari.

He also highlighted plans to grow gas production from 7 billion cubic feet per day to 10 billion cubic feet by 2027.