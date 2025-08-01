Beta Glass Plc has reported a pretax profit of N12.3 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, up 191.32% from N4.2 billion recorded in the same period last year.

The result brought half-year pretax profit to N27.6 billion, compared to N6.3 billion in H1 2024, largely driven by increased sales.

Quarterly revenue rose to N37 billion, reflecting a 57.2% year-on-year increase, while total half-year revenue reached N78.2 billion, up 63.38% from the same period last year.

The company’s earnings came entirely from the sale of glassware and bottles.

Domestic sales contributed N75.3 billion, while exports accounted for N2.9 billion in the first six months of the year.

Production costs also moved higher, with the cost of sales in Q2 rising to N23.6 billion, a 37.86% increase from the previous year.

Nonetheless, gross profit climbed to N13.3 billion, up from N6.3 billion in Q2 2024.

Administrative expenses doubled to N2.5 billion, compared to N1.2 billion in the same period last year.

Despite this, operating profit came in at N11.7 billion, up 138.99% from Q2 2024.

The company recorded N1.4 billion in finance costs, mainly from interest expenses, but still ended the quarter with a net profit of N8.7 billion, representing a 203.5% increase year-on-year.

On the balance sheet, total assets grew by 26.08% to N169.3 billion, while retained earnings rose 27.43% to N78.6 billion.

Key Highlights (Q2 2025 vs Q2 2024)

Revenue: N37 billion, +57.23% YoY

Cost of Sales: N23.6 billion, +37.86% YoY

Gross Profit: N13.3 billion, +109.33% YoY

Administrative Expenses: N2.5 billion, +99.54% YoY

Operating Profit: N11.7 billion, +138.99% YoY

Finance cost: N1.4 billion, +28.63% YoY

Pretax Profit: N12.3 billion, +191.32% YoY

Total Assets: N169.3 billion, +26.08% YoY

As of the trading day ended August 1, 2025, shares of the company were priced at N408.5 with a year-to-date performance of 529.43%.