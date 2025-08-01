The Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria (CIoD Nigeria) has announced the appointment of Dr. Taiwo Nolas-Alausa as its new Director General and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2025.

The announcement was made by the Institute’s President, Otunba Adetunji Oyebanji, during a press briefing held on Friday.

Dr. Nolas-Alausa succeeds Mr. Bamidele Alimi, who concluded his second and final four-year term on July 31, 2025.

The transition marks a significant milestone for the Institute as it continues to strengthen its leadership and strategic direction in promoting corporate governance and ethical leadership across Nigeria.

A Proven Leader in Human Capital Development

Describing the new DG/CEO as a seasoned learning and development consultant, Oyebanji highlighted Dr. Nolas-Alausa’s extensive experience spanning over two decades.

With more than 22 years of progressive leadership across Africa, Nolas-Alausa brings a wealth of expertise in strategic planning, communication, and institutional capacity building.

“On behalf of the Governing Council of CIoD Nigeria, I am pleased to officially welcome Dr. Taiwo Nolas-Alausa as the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Institute,” Oyebanji stated. “His background in human capital development and leadership training positions him as a transformative figure for our organization.”

Strategic Roles and Sectoral Impact

Dr. Nolas-Alausa has held several high-impact roles throughout his career. Notably, he served as the Director of Business Education Services and Training at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), where he led initiatives to enhance business competencies and executive education.

He also held the position of Regional Head of Learning and Skills Development (West Africa) at ISON Experiences, where he designed and delivered training programs for leading corporate clients including MTN, Airtel, and Union Bank.

His work has spanned diverse sectors such as telecommunications, finance, education, oil and gas, entertainment, and small business development.

Academic Excellence and Vision for CIoD Nigeria

An accomplished academic and published author, Dr. Nolas-Alausa holds a PhD in English and Comparative Literature from Babcock University. He also earned a Master’s degree in International Relations and Strategic Studies from Lagos State University, alongside Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in English from the University of Lagos.

In his new role, Dr. Nolas-Alausa is expected to drive the Institute’s strategic objectives, enhance member value, deepen stakeholder engagement, and champion governance reforms. His appointment signals a renewed commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and institutional advancement within CIoD Nigeria.

“We are confident that under his leadership, CIoD Nigeria will further solidify its position as a trusted voice in the Nigerian business community and a beacon for boardroom excellence,” Oyebanji concluded.