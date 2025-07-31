President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Mrs. Omotenioye Majekodunmi as the new Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC).

The appointment, announced on July 31, 2025, through a statement issued via the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Presidency, follows the exit of Dr. Nkiruka Madueke, who was the pioneer head of the Council since June 2024.

President Tinubu, in the statement, commended Dr. Madueke for her dedicated service and for laying a strong foundation for the Council’s work.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Mrs. Omotenioye Majekodunmi as the new Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC).

“She succeeds Dr. Nkiruka Madueke, the pioneer head of the Council, appointed by the President in June 2024,” the statement partly read.

According to the Presidency, her appointment highlights the current administration’s commitment to tackling climate change as both an environmental priority and a catalyst for sustainable economic growth, national security, and social inclusion.

Brief profile of Omotenioye Majekodunmi

Omotenioye Majekodunmi is a climate finance expert and environmental lawyer with over 17 years of experience working at the intersection of renewable energy, carbon markets, and climate governance.

She has provided advisory services to both international and national institutions on strategies to advance low‑carbon development.

Before her elevation to Director‑General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), she served as the Council’s Financial Adviser, where she supported Nigeria’s role as the National Designated Authority (NDA) and focal point to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). In this capacity, she helped design frameworks for accessing global climate finance, advised on Nigeria’s positions in international negotiations, and worked on mechanisms to integrate climate financing into national policy.

Beyond her work with the NCCC, Majekodunmi is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ecoxchange. Through this platform, she served as a registered in‑house consultant to the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), where she supported the agency’s waste‑to‑energy initiatives, including the development of Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) projects.

What you should know

The National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) is Nigeria’s top policy body on climate issues, created by the Climate Change Act of 2021 and inaugurated on September 28, 2022.

It serves as the nation’s official focal point for coordinating efforts across government, private sector, and civil society to combat and mitigate the impact of climate change.

Reporting directly to the President, the Council formulates policies to drive green growth, renewable energy adoption, carbon markets, and sustainable economic development.

While the President chairs the Council, the Director‑General manages its day‑to‑day operations, supported by zonal and state coordinators.

The appointment of Omotenioye Majekodunmi as Director‑General is expected to strengthen its focus on climate finance, partnerships, and policy execution.