President Bola Tinubu has extended the tenure of the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, by one year over ongoing reforms consolidation.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy) on 31st July, 2025.

The extension, approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is aimed at enabling Mr. Adeniyi to consolidate ongoing reforms and complete critical initiatives of his administration.

Areas of Consolidation

According to the statement, “The Presidency announces that the tenure of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, which is due to expire on August 31, 2025, has been extended by one year.”

The ongoing reforms Adeniyi is expected to consolidate include:

The modernisation of the Nigeria Customs Service;

The implementation of the National Single Window Project; and

The execution of Nigeria’s obligations under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) protocol.

Onanuga stressed that President Tinubu recognises Mr. Adeniyi’s steadfast leadership and commitment to service.

The President is said to have expressed confidence that this extension will further strengthen the Nigeria Customs Service in achieving its strategic mandate of trade facilitation, revenue generation, and border security.

What to know

Recall that in October 2023, President Bola Tinubu had approved the confirmation of the appointment of Adewale Adeniyi as the Comptroller-General (CG) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

This disclosure was issued by the Director of Information, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Willie Bassey, on Friday, October 20, 2023, where he noted that the appointment takes effect from October 19, 2023.

The development came almost 4 months after the president asked Adeniyi to assume the role of the CG of the Nigeria Customs Service in an acting capacity.

The presidency had stated that his tenure was in accordance with the extant provisions of the Public Service Rules (PSR), adding that the President tasked him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the confirmation of the appointment of Adewale Adeniyi (MFR) as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service.

‘’The appointment takes effect from 19th October, 2023 and his tenure is in accordance with the extant provisions of the Public Service Rules (PSR),” the president had stated, while tasking him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment.