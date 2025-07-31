The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has warned Nigerian travellers that their visa can still be revoked upon entry into the United States if they are found to have violated US immigration protocols, import/export guidelines, and other laws.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement by the National Public Relations Officer of NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada, where he noted that the US authorities will continue to monitor the activities of visa holders.

Maiwada, in the statement, emphasized the concerns raised by the US government regarding the need for Nigerians to refrain from misusing entry visas granted by the US through activities inconsistent with the stated purpose of travel and visa classifications.

Security vetting will be continuous

The NCS Spokesman noted that security vetting for visa applicants does not end upon entry into the United States.

The statement reads, ‘’The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) wishes to alert the general public to the concerns raised by the Government of the United States of America on the need for Nigerians to desist from misusing entry visas granted by the US through activities that are inconsistent with the stated purpose of travel and visa classification.

‘’Nigerians are urged to note that security vetting for visa applicants does not end upon entry into the United States. U.S. authorities will continuously monitor the activities of visa holders, and visas can be revoked if holders are found to have violated US immigration protocols, import/export guidelines, and other laws.’’

Maiwada also reminded Nigerians travelling to the US to always declare at the point of exit or entry excess cash above the minimum threshold of $10,000 or its equivalent and ensure that prohibited items are not included in their baggage.

Avoiding expanded visa ban

He reassured that the Nigerian Customs Service is working with the US mission in Abuja to ensure that Nigeria meets the criteria to avoid inclusion into an expanded visa ban.

He added, ‘’It is pertinent to also note that passengers are encouraged to be law-abiding citizens and be of good conduct within and outside Nigeria. Intending passengers to the United States should know that whoever commits fraud in any jurisdiction will face legal consequences under both U.S. and Nigerian laws.

‘’The Nigeria Customs Service wishes to reaffirm that it is working with the U.S. Mission in Abuja to ensure that Nigeria meets the criteria to avoid enlistment into an expanded visa ban that will deny entry to well-meaning Nigerians wishing to travel to the US for their lawful business endeavours.’’

What you should know

In a related development, the US government had earlier warned that using a tourist visa with the primary intention of giving birth in the country is not permitted and could result in visa denial.

The move is part of the US government’s broader effort to curb birth tourism, a practice where foreign nationals travel to the United States on temporary visas with the primary intention of giving birth, so their child automatically acquires U.S. citizenship.

The U.S. emphasized that visa applicants must be honest about their travel purpose and cautioned that misrepresentation of intent may carry long-term immigration consequences.

Visas granted before July 8, 2025, will remain valid for their original duration and conditions, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria confirmed.

However, the new policy is expected to impact future travelers significantly, particularly those who rely on multiple-entry permits for business, study, or tourism.