The Director-General of the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat), Jane Egerton-Idehen, says the agency is projecting an average annual revenue of $3 billion, as it seeks to reposition itself as a major driver of Nigeria’s digital economy.

Egerton-Idehen made the announcement on Thursday in Abuja during the July edition of the DevsInGovernment MDA Workshop Series, organised by the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, with support from Galaxy Backbone and the World Bank.

This month’s session focused on NigComSat’s operational transformation under the theme “Driving Operational Excellence through Technology at NigComSat.”

The Director-General explained that NigComSat is exploring new revenue streams beyond traditional broadcasting, with a focus on extending the life of its products and delivering more innovative solutions to Nigeria’s connectivity challenges.

“Currently, we are projecting to average about three billion dollars in revenue yearly. If we can think about ideas, we can do more than that, because if you can increase your product life, you can provide more solutions to problems,” she said.

Egerton-Idehen emphasized the importance of awareness creation around NigComSat’s services and solutions, noting that broader visibility would be crucial to sustaining growth and attracting enterprise clients.

What this means

Earlier, NigComSat’s Executive Director of Technical Services, Abiodun Attah, highlighted some of the agency’s recent strides in addressing Nigeria’s connectivity gaps. He disclosed that NigComSat has partnered with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to carry 2G, 3G, and 4G traffic in underserved rural communities.

“In the past, NigComSat was shying away from going into enterprises; it was shying away from doing businesses outside the government sector,” Attah said. “Now we have gone beyond that.”

This expansion is part of NigComSat’s broader strategy to reposition itself as a key player not only in broadcasting but also in enterprise connectivity, satellite broadband, and digital infrastructure services.

What to know

The DevsInGovernment initiative, which convened the workshop, is a growing community of technologists and civil servants dedicated to accelerating digital transformation across Nigerian government agencies. By highlighting NigComSat’s evolving role, the workshop sought to underscore how technology can drive efficiency, expand service delivery, and boost government revenue.

With its ambitious $3 billion annual revenue target, NigComSat is positioning itself as a critical enabler of Nigeria’s digital economy, leveraging its satellite infrastructure to connect underserved regions and power enterprise growth.

Industry reports note that if successful, the move could significantly enhance Nigeria’s internet penetration, improve rural connectivity, and provide a sustainable revenue base for the agency.

For Egerton-Idehen, the challenge now lies in executing on these plans: extending service lifecycles, diversifying revenue sources, and ensuring NigComSat remains competitive in an increasingly digital global economy.