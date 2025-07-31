The Federal Government, through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, has disbursed over N20 billion for the funding of 4,362 primary health care centres across the 19 Northern states and FCT, Abuja, over the last two years.

This is according to a press release signed by Rabiu Ibrahim, the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, disclosed this during his presentation at the ongoing interactive session on Government-Citizens Engagement, organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, in Kaduna on Wednesday.

“In the past two years, over N20 billion has been disbursed to 4,362 PHCs across Northern Nigeria,” Pate stated.

Projects executed in Northern tertiary hospitals

According to the statement, the Minister mentioned the projects that have been carried out in Northern Nigeria, including the number of beneficiaries so far.

“In his presentation at the ongoing interactive session on Government—Citizens Engagement, organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, in Kaduna, the Minister explained that 274 projects have been executed across 35 tertiary hospitals in the Northern part of the country, serving over 4.5 million outpatients and 1.6 million inpatients.”, the statement reads in part.

The Minister posited that the commitment of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to improving national health outcomes is being matched with action, with the provision of health infrastructure across all levels of healthcare delivery nationwide.

What you should know

The Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) is a flagship health financing reform aimed at ensuring access to affordable and quality healthcare for Nigeria’s most vulnerable populations.

Established under the National Health Act of 2014 and officially launched in 2019, the fund is a key strategy in the country’s drive toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Funded with at least 1% of the nation’s Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) annually, the BHCPF seeks to reduce out-of-pocket spending, restore public confidence in the health system, and improve access to services in underserved and rural areas.

With over 30,000 Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) nationwide, many struggling with poor infrastructure and staffing, the BHCPF was introduced to close critical service gaps.

In November 2024, the Federal Government had disbursed a total of 45 billion directly to Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), with an additional N32.88 billion approved by March 2025.

The funds are expected to be distributed to states, local governments, and over 10,000 PHCs nationwide through the BHCPF’s four gateways.

Since its inception, more than 7,000 PHCs have benefited from the fund, enabling them to deliver essential health services, procure medical supplies, and implement minor facility upgrades.

The fund’s impact continues to grow as it channels resources directly to healthcare facilities at the community level, bolstering Nigeria’s primary healthcare foundation and promoting more equitable health outcomes across the country.