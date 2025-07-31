The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced plans to commence mandatory hepatitis screening for food handlers operating in restaurants, markets, bakeries, and canteens across Abuja.

The initiative, which aims to safeguard public health and food safety, was disclosed by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, in a statement commemorating the 2025 World Hepatitis Day.

The statement was delivered on his behalf by Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary of the Health Services and Environment Secretariat.

According to him, the initiative is aimed at preventing hepatitis and other foodborne diseases.

“This, in the long run, will protect public health and empower food businesses to operate with enhanced confidence and credibility,” he said.

Rising concern over hepatitis transmission

The minister pointed out that Hepatitis A and E, primarily transmitted through contaminated food and water, could rapidly spread through poor hygiene practices, posing serious risks to the rapidly expanding cosmopolitan city of Abuja.

He added that Hepatitis B and C, predominantly spread through blood and bodily fluids, equally pose a risk in food environments where open wounds or poor hygiene are present.

Food handlers as public health gatekeepers

The minister said that food handlers are often overlooked but could play a pivotal role in safeguarding public health.

“Therefore, the FCT Administration, committed to safeguarding public health and food security, is unveiling a strategic initiative to enhance food safety through comprehensive hepatitis screening of food handlers.

“This ambitious initiative is being scaled up through an innovative Public-Private Partnership (PPP) consortium, in alignment with the National Policy on Food Safety and Quality.

“This PPP consortium will combine efficiency, technical expertise, and funding capacity of the private sector with government oversight, to implement regular and mandatory Hepatitis B and C screening for all food handlers within the FCT,” Wike said.

He urged relevant stakeholders, government agencies, private enterprises, healthcare providers, and food industry operators to actively support the transformative initiative.

He explained that the stakeholders could support the government through mandatory hepatitis screenings for food handlers, promotion of free and effective Hepatitis B vaccination at public health facilities, and enforcement of standardized food safety training, including hepatitis awareness.

Other areas of support he added included rigorous enforcement of licensing, hygiene inspections, and medical screening requirements for food vendors and handlers, and raising awareness and addressing the stigma surrounding hepatitis.

Urgent call to action

Food handlers, he said, are more than just service providers; they are essential public health stewards. He emphasized that consistent and safe hygiene practices can play a significant role in reducing hepatitis transmission.

The call to action emphasized the urgency of breaking the silence around hepatitis, stressing that hygiene, screening, and decisive steps cannot be delayed.

He urged all stakeholders to work together in making the FCT a model of health, safety, and excellence in the food industry.