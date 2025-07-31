Oil and gas company Aradel Holdings Plc has reported a pretax profit of N124.1 billion for the second quarter of 2025, according to its latest financial statement filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

This marks a modest 1.10% increase from the N122.7 billion earned in Q2 2024, bringing half-year pretax profit to N191.3 billion, a notable 17.89% rise year-on-year.

Revenue for Q2 edged up slightly by 0.63% to N168.2 billion, while H1 revenue surged to N368 billion, reflecting a 37.18% increase over the same period last year.

A breakdown of half-year revenue reveals:

Crude oil sales contributed the largest share at N232.7 billion (63.2%),

Refined products generated N116.4 billion,

Gas sales accounted for N18.8 billion.

However, the company faced significant cost pressures in the quarter.

Cost of sales jumped by 32.23% to N90.3 billion, compared to N68.3 billion in Q2 2024.

This pulled gross profit down by 21.23% to N77.8 billion in Q2 2025.

Operating performance was further impacted by a sharp rise in general and administrative expenses, which spiked 149.74% to N30.7 billion.

As a result, operating profit fell to N55 billion, down from N114.7 billion in Q2 2024.

Despite these headwinds, finance income soared by 206.75% to N8.3 billion, helping to offset finance costs of N5.6 billion.

Lower tax expenses —down by 70.4% — provided an additional lift, allowing net income to grow to N112.1 billion, up from N82.4 billion in the same quarter last year.

Aradel’s balance sheet remains solid, with total assets climbing to N1.8 trillion, up 3.48%.

The company also reported robust retained earnings of N444.1 billion, up from N395.2 billion as of December 2024.

Key Highlights (Q2 2025 vs Q2 2024)

Revenue: N168.2 billion, +0.63% YoY

Cost of Sales: N90.3 billion, +32.23% YoY

Gross Profit: N77.8 billion, -21.23% YoY

Operating Profit: N55.05 billion, -52.04% YoY

Finance Income: N8.3 billion, +206.75% YoY

Pretax Profit: N124.1 billion, +1.10% YoY

Tax Expense: N11.9 billion, -70.43% YoY

Post-Tax Profit: N112.1 billion, +36.14% YoY

Total Assets: N1.8 trillion, +3.48% YoY

As of market close on July 30, 2025, shares of the company were priced at N514.10.