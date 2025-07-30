President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Deputy Controller‑General Adeyemi Olumode as the next Controller‑General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

The announcement was made on Wednesday by retired Maj.-Gen. Abdulmalik Jubril, Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), following the upcoming retirement of the current Controller‑General, Abdulganiyu Jaji, on August 13, 2025, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Jubril explained that Jaji will retire upon attaining the mandatory age of 60 and praised him for his dedication and commitment to service throughout his career.

Maj.-Gen. Jubril noted that Olumode’s appointment was based on his qualifications and years of service, having successfully completed all required in‑service training programmes, including command courses within and outside Nigeria.

Brief profile of Adeyemi Olumode

The newly appointed Controller‑General of the Federal Fire Service, Adeyemi Olumode, is a native of Kogi State with over two decades of experience in firefighting and fire administration.

He began his career in the late 1990s as a frontline officer, gaining practical experience in responding to some of the country’s major urban and industrial fire incidents.

After starting out with the FCT Fire Service, he later transferred to the Federal Fire Service, where he rose steadily through the ranks. Over time, Olumode has served in different operational, command and administrative capacities, which exposed him to the strategic and human resource aspects of the service. His most recent position was as head of the Human Resource Directorate at the FFS headquarters.

His career record includes involvement in officer retraining and capacity‑building programmes across the country as well as initiatives aimed at strengthening fire prevention, public awareness, and safety regulations.

Olumode is also affiliated with several professional bodies. These include the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria, the Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Treasury Management of Nigeria.