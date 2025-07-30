The Federal Government has launched a nationwide farmers’ data audit and registry aimed at eliminating “briefcase farmers”- individuals who fraudulently benefit from agricultural interventions.

The initiative is part of efforts to curb the ongoing food crisis and ensure that only verified, genuine farmers receive government support.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, announced this in Kaduna on Wednesday during a technical session at the Government-Citizens’ Engagement Forum organized by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation.

Data-driven push to combat food crisis

Abdullahi explained that the data-driven initiative was part of efforts to address the food crisis inherited by the current administration and to lay the foundation for rural prosperity.

“Our priority is simple: ramp up production, reduce food prices, and ensure equitable access to support,” Abdullahi said.

The minister reaffirmed that the declaration of a state of emergency on food security by President Bola Tinubu remained in effect, as the government continued to implement targeted actions.

Abdullahi said the Agro Pocket initiative had cultivated over 133,000 hectares of wheat across 15 Northern states, surpassing the 130,000-hectare target, with Jigawa alone accounting for more than 50,000 hectares.

He added that a plan targeting 44,500 rice producers was underway, supported by extension services to address the farmer-extension ratio of 1 to 25,000.

On mechanization, the minister said the government had launched 2,000 Belarusian tractors and 9,000 implements to enhance productivity.

He said the Special Agro-Processing Zones (SAPZs) were being developed to improve market access and support value addition, enabling farmers to earn higher incomes.

Research institutes release improved crop varieties

Abdullahi disclosed that research institutes had released improved crop varieties, including tomato strains resistant to the destructive “tomato Ebola.”

In the livestock sector, he highlighted ongoing efforts to establish grazing reserves, livestock villages, transit shelters, and formulate a national dairy policy.

The minister also said three major dams, vNwabi Yashin, Nwape, and Amla, had been completed, unlocking 2,700 hectares for irrigation, while mini-hydro projects would provide off-grid power to farming communities.

“We are not only responding to today’s needs, but we are also laying the foundation for future resilience, reclaiming university farmlands, training youth and women, and reforming agricultural systems,” Abdullahi said.

Call to reject impostors in agri-support schemes

The minister called on northern leaders to stand against impostors manipulating government support systems.

“We must discredit such people. The time to act is now,” he said.

The ‘Agriculture and Food Security Team’ at the event was led by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

Other key members of the delegation included the Minister of Livestock Development, the Minister of Environment, and the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation.

Also present were the Chairman and Secretary of the Livestock Development Committee, the Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Development Fund, and the National Coordinator of the Special Agro-Processing Zones Programme.

During the session, Senator Abdullahi delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining the government’s ongoing efforts to tackle food insecurity, support rural communities, and modernize the agricultural sector.

He stressed the importance of inter-ministerial collaboration in achieving the administration’s agricultural and food security goals.