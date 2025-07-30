The Federal Government has introduced the Accelerated Basic Education (ABE) programme, a nationwide initiative aimed at providing learning opportunities for 80 million underserved non-literate Nigerians, including out-of-school youths and adults who lack access to basic literacy.

The programme was unveiled on Wednesday by the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, during a National Stakeholders Engagement Meeting on Youth and Adult Literacy in Abuja.

It is designed to deliver inclusive and adaptable learning across the country’s six geopolitical zones, focusing on reaching learners in their communities without compromising educational quality, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

While the broad objectives have been announced, the federal government has yet to release full details on the programme’s structure, funding, timelines and delivery approach.

Prof. Ahmad, who was represented at the event by her Special Assistant (Technical), Dr. Claris Ujam, said the initiative is intended to provide a pathway to literacy for millions who have been excluded from formal education due to poverty, displacement and early school leaving.

“The Federal Government has unveiled the Accelerated Basic Education (ABE) programme, aimed at mobilising 80 million under-served young non-literate Nigerians and adults still outside the reach of basic literacy.

“The programme aims to meet non-literate youths and adults wherever they are in the six geopolitical zones of the country without compromising quality or relevance.

“The ABE programme is more than a solution. It is a movement, one that rejects age, geography and circumstance as barriers to learning.

“It is designed to provide inclusive, adaptable and high-impact literacy innovations that meet learners where they are without compromising quality or relevance.” the NAN report read in part.

The report also noted that data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that as of 2022, 31% of Nigeria’s estimated population of 250 million, representing about 80 million people, remained non-literate.

Ahmad urged non-governmental organisations, development partners and community leaders to expand grassroots literacy initiatives and support the federal government in delivering innovative, community-driven models of education to underserved populations.

More insights

Speaking at the meeting, the Director of Literacy and Development at the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education (NMEC), Dr. John Edeh, described the event as an opportunity for reflection, collaboration and decisive action.

He explained that the commission’s approach focuses on flexible, community-based and learner-centred methods to ensure access to education for disadvantaged groups.

He listed funding and resource mobilisation, stronger partnerships, better data collection, accountability and the integration of digital tools in non-formal learning spaces as key priorities.

Edeh called on donors, civil society, youth advocates and other stakeholders to work closely with NMEC to ensure that education becomes accessible to all marginalised Nigerians through the Accelerated Basic Education programme.