The African Development Bank (AfDB) has committed $1.2 million to fund a feasibility study on Nigeria’s Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), a project aimed at strengthening the national grid and accelerating the country’s transition to cleaner energy.

The grant, provided through AfDB’s Energy Transition Catalyst Programme, was announced during the inaugural workshop for the study held on Wednesday in Abuja, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The workshop was jointly organised by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the AfDB.

Dr. Abdul Kamra, Director‑General of AfDB’s Nigeria Country Department, explained that the study will explore how battery storage can stabilise the power supply, integrate renewable energy more effectively, and expand access to electricity for millions of underserved Nigerians.

“The African Development Bank (AFDB) says it has committed a 1.2 million dollar grant to support the feasibility study of the Nigeria Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

“The grant is under AfDB’s Energy Transition Catalyst Programme

“Dr Abdul Kamra, Director-General, Nigeria Country Department, (AFDB) made this known at the Inaugural Workshop of the BESS Feasibility Study in Abuja on Wednesday,” the NAN report read in part.

Kamra explained that the project will evaluate options for grid integration, identify suitable business and regulatory models to attract private investment, and develop the technical expertise required for long‑term ownership and sustainability.

More insights

Kamra emphasised that battery storage has become an essential component of modern power systems, offering practical solutions such as frequency stabilisation, reserve capacity and peak load management. He noted, however, that technology alone is not enough, stressing the need for complementary regulatory policies and an enabling investment environment to ensure sustainable deployment.

He added that the AfDB, through its $1 billion Economic Governance and Energy Transition Support Programme, remains a committed partner in driving this transformation.

He also highlighted that the initiative aligns with Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, the SE4ALL Action Agenda and the Renewable Energy Master Plan, helping to strengthen policy coherence across the energy sector. Kamra urged all stakeholders to ensure that the study delivers actionable outcomes that reflect Nigeria’s priorities and realities.

Speaking at the workshop, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu—represented by Ben Ayangeor—described the study as a strategic step toward future‑proofing Nigeria’s power infrastructure as renewable sources such as solar and wind gain prominence.

He explained that battery energy storage will enable excess electricity to be stored when generation exceeds demand and dispatched during peak periods, improving grid stability and reducing reliance on fossil‑fuelled peaking plants.

The Managing Director of TCN, Sule Abdulaziz, represented by Olugbenga Ajiboye, said the study is timely, noting that energy storage systems can help address persistent challenges such as frequency fluctuations, peak load pressures and voltage instability, which continue to affect power supply across the country.

The BESS feasibility study is part of AfDB’s broader Mission 300 programme, which seeks to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030.