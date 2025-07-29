The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has said that the Nigeria Open Contracting Portal (NOCOPO) has enabled the federal government to save more than N173 billion between January and June 2025 by improving transparency and price intelligence in public procurement.

The Director-General of BPP, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, disclosed this in Abuja on Monday during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the bureau and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He explained that NOCOPO’s enhanced processes provided cost savings equivalent to $155 million and €1.7 million in the first half of the year, freeing up resources for critical projects such as schools, hospitals and support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

“Between January and June 2025 alone, NOCOPO’s enhanced price intelligence helped Nigeria save over N173 billion equivalent to $155 million, and €1.7 million.

“These are not just savings on paper. They are savings that free up resources for more schools, hospitals, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises,” Adedokun stated.

More insights

Adedokun explained that the MoU would integrate NASENI’s innovations into the Nigeria Open Contracting Portal (NOCOPO), ensuring that locally developed products such as tractors, tablets, drones and solar systems are prioritised in procurement by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He stressed that enforcing the Nigeria First Policy is aimed at promoting quality local production, noting that NASENI’s products are certified by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and NAFDAC. A joint Technical Working Committee will also synchronise NASENI’s production timelines with procurement cycles and track implementation.

NASENI’s Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO, Mr. Khalil Halilu, said the agreement would drive industrialisation, attract investment and give preference to companies partnering with the agency. He disclosed that over 900 firms had applied to collaborate with NASENI in the last 18 months, resulting in more than 50 market-ready products.

Halilu added that ongoing projects include a renewable energy park in Keffi and new facilities in Abuja’s Industrial Park and Technology Village to boost local manufacturing.

What you should know

The MoU between BPP and NASENI supports the Nigeria First Policy by integrating NASENI’s locally made products into the Nigeria Open Contracting Portal (NOCOPO) so MDAs can prioritise them in procurement.

The Nigeria First Policy, introduced by President Bola Tinubu in May 2025, seeks to prioritise local content in all federal contracts, reduce reliance on imports, and stimulate domestic manufacturing. Under the policy, MDAs are barred from procuring foreign goods or services where certified local alternatives exist, unless they obtain a written waiver from the BPP.

MDAs have been directed to revise their procurement plans to align with this local content requirement. Sanctions for non-compliance include cancellation of contracts and disciplinary action against responsible officers.

To strengthen enforcement, the President mandated the BPP to: