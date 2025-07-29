Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Singapore have emerged as the top destinations for Nigerian high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) seeking relocation to tax-friendly, politically stable, and strategically governed cities to safeguard their wealth.

This is according to the newly released global ranking, Multipolitan’s Wealth Report 2025: The Taxed Generation.

The report unveils the inaugural Tax-Friendly Cities Index 2025, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai claiming the top two spots globally.

These cities were recognised for their investor-friendly tax regimes, legal stability, and strong governance. Singapore secured third place, reinforcing its position as a trusted hub for globally mobile families.

Five other Gulf cities: Manama, Doha, Kuwait City, Riyadh, and Muscat, were also listed among the top 20, affirming the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region’s growing significance as a destination for high-net-worth individuals and families prioritising fiscal efficiency and regulatory clarity.

The report identifies cities that combine favourable tax systems with broader economic and legal frameworks essential to long-term wealth planning.

It also includes two additional indices: the Wealth Preservation Cities Index (2015–2025), which ranks Zug, Hong Kong, and Basel as the cities that best preserved purchasing power over the last decade; and the Smart & Sustainable Cities Index 2025, where Wellington, Copenhagen, and Singapore are recognised for their climate resilience, digital infrastructure, and future-focused planning.

What the officials said:

Speaking on the report, Group Head of Market Development at Multipolitan, Nicholas Michael, said: “After a decade in private banking, one truth has stuck with me: where you place your wealth can matter just as much as how you grow it. The UAE & Singapore aren’t just attracting capital; they’re protecting it through fiscal prudence and stable governance.”

The report is relevant to Nigerian families who are increasingly exploring global mobility, not simply for migration purposes, but as a strategy to secure access to international markets, educational opportunities, and asset protection.

Executive Partner for Africa at Multipolitan, Chee Okebalama, also noted: “Wealth that sleeps in uncertainty isn’t wealth – it’s risk. For Nigerian families with foresight, the focus has shifted from chasing returns to securing resilience. Cities like Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Wellington, and Copenhagen top Multipolitan’s indices for their governance, stability, and future readiness. We help families gain residency in cities that reflect these values.”

More insights

In addition to city rankings, The Wealth Report 2025 includes expert commentary from leading professionals in tax, wealth strategy, and cross-border planning. Their perspectives cover topics such as compliance in a transparent world, AI-driven tax strategy, and new jurisdictional opportunities across Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

The report reflects a growing trend among high-net-worth families: global wealth planning now requires flexible structures, jurisdictional insight, and the ability to respond proactively to changing international regulations.

Multipolitan is the world’s first and only product-driven global migration platform that simplifies international travel, relocation, business setup, and asset management for borderless enthusiasts.