The United States Department of State has announced changes to its interview waiver policy for nonimmigrant visa applicants, set to take effect from September 2, 2025.

A visa interview waiver allows eligible individuals to apply for or renew certain US visas without attending an in-person interview at a US embassy or consulate, making the process faster and more convenient.

The update will significantly narrow the categories of individuals eligible for interview waivers.

According to the July 25, 2025, update, all applicants including minors under age 14 and seniors above age 79 will generally be required to attend in-person interviews with consular officers. Only a few specific categories will remain eligible for waivers.

Who qualifies for interview waivers?

Applicants who may still qualify for an interview waiver include:

Individuals applying under diplomatic or official visa categories such as A-1, A-2, C-3 (excluding attendants or servants), G-1 to G-4, NATO-1 through NATO-6, and TECRO E-1.

Applicants seeking diplomatic or official-type visas.

Those renewing a full-validity B-1, B-2, or B1/B2 visa, or Border Crossing Cards (for Mexican nationals), within 12 months of the visa’s expiration and who were at least 18 years old when the previous visa was issued.

However, even those renewing visas must meet specific eligibility criteria:

They must apply in their country of nationality or residence.

They must not have had any visa refusals, unless the refusal was later overcome or waived.

They must have no apparent or potential ineligibility.

Final decision still lies with consular officers

Despite the outlined exemptions, the State Department emphasized that consular officers reserve the right to require in-person interviews at their discretion, regardless of eligibility.

Applicants are advised to visit the official websites of US embassies or consulates in their countries for detailed requirements, application procedures, and updates on operational status.

This policy update supersedes the previous guidance issued on February 18, 2025, and reflects the Department’s ongoing efforts to tighten visa processing protocols while maintaining national security.

What visa applicants should do now

1. Check your eligibility:

If you are renewing a B1/B2 visa and believe you qualify for the interview waiver, consider submitting your application before the September 2, 2025 deadline.

2. Monitor embassy websites:

Requirements and appointment availability can vary by country, so it’s important to regularly check the website of the US embassy or consulate in your location.

3. Book your appointment early:

Interview slots are likely to fill up quickly especially in high-demand countries like India, Mexico, and the Philippines. Early scheduling is strongly advised.

4. Stay informed:

Visa policy updates can evolve over time. Keep an eye on official US embassy websites and USCIS channels for the latest announcements and procedural changes.