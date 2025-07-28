The National Identity Management Commission has disowned about 12,000 Nigerian youths residing across the country who are allegedly selling personal information details of victims( including Bank Verification Numbers and NIN) to some Fintech Institutions, allegedly for about N5000.

The Head, Corporate Communications, NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, denied any liability following the development, in a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Monday.

The reaction comes after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), on Friday, disclosed the sale of personal information details of victims( including Bank Verification Numbers and NIN) to some Fintech Institutions allegedly for about N5000.

The EFCC had emphasized that the large-scale fraud, which is currently under investigation, is being carried out by the affected youths.

The statement partly reads,

“It is important to disclose that this fraud scheme is largely driven by an army of young Nigerians offering a paltry payment of between N1500 and N2000 to their victims to make them surrender a copy of their personal information details to them and sell the same information to some Fintech Institutions for about N5000.

”These canvassers called themselves “Account Suppliers” or “KYC Group”.

” Information available to the Commission revealed that the actors are up to 12000 all over the country seeking account donors that will surrender their NIN registration slip, BVN, passport photograph, and other means of identification for a little fee.

”This information is then used to open accounts with Fintech companies for investment scams and sundry fraudulent schemes.”

Nairametrics observed that the development drew widespread reaction online, with some critics blaming the NIMC.

NMIC Reacts

Reacting to the development, Adegoke stated that the National Identity Management Commission has noted with serious concern the recent statement on Nigerians selling their personal information, including that of the National Identification Number (NIN), attributed to the EFCC

The official stressed that the development “is not only of serious security concern but of grave consequences on the NIN holders.”

The official added that the Commission will not be held liable for such development.

“The NIMC wishes to state clearly that it will not be held responsible for any personal information shared by an individual directly or by proxy for the purpose of financial gain or inducement.

“Nigerians have been informed repeatedly in the past by the NIMC not to disclose their NIN to any unauthorised individual or organisation. Equally of note is that any NIN presented to access services must be duly verified before granting such services. Nigerians and service providers should note,” the official added.

The general public was enjoined to download the NINAuth App on either Apple iOS or the Google Play Store to enjoy seamless benefits, including but not limited to protection and security of the NIN, the power to control personal information on the NIN, and so many more.

Arrests Made

According to the EFCC, some arrests have been made in this regard, while recoveries of money lost to fraudulent Promo actors and Account Suppliers are ongoing.

Members of the public were advised to be cautious of these actors, noting that under no circumstances should any Nigerian agree to be an Account Donor for any purpose, as the EFCC views this development as a threat to national security.

The EFCC stated that it is committed to safeguarding the financial space of the nation in the overall interests of all Nigerians.