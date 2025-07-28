The Lagos State Government has launched a comprehensive screening and vaccination campaign for Hepatitis B and C, offering free services across all 57 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

The initiative prioritizes healthcare workers and pregnant women, as part of efforts to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030.

The campaign aligns with the 2025 World Hepatitis Day theme, “Hepatitis: Let’s Break It Down,” and is aimed at improving awareness, early detection, and access to treatment for residents.

Hepatitis: A silent epidemic

Speaking on the effort of the Government to combat the disease at his office in Alausa-Ikeja, on Monday, July 28, 2025, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, described Viral Hepatitis as a silent but deadly disease, urging residents to get tested and vaccinated.

According to Abayomi, Viral Hepatitis affects millions globally and has become a silent epidemic in Nigeria. He revealed that Hepatitis B and C, the most dangerous forms, are responsible for chronic liver disease, cirrhosis, and liver cancer, often without showing symptoms until it’s too late.

Highlighting data from the 2018 Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS), the Commissioner said over 16 million Nigerians live with Hepatitis B, and over 2 million with Hepatitis C, noting that the 2016 baseline survey in Lagos revealed a 5% and 1% prevalence for Hepatitis B and C, respectively.

Prof. Abayomi emphasized that Hepatitis is both preventable and treatable, and in the case of Hepatitis C, curable.

He said the state’s efforts were geared toward the global target of eliminating Viral Hepatitis by 2030, through a four-pronged approach: prevention, testing, treatment, and awareness.

“Today, we launch a state-wide awareness campaign using radio, TV, social media, and community engagement platforms to educate Lagosians.

“We are demystifying Hepatitis and encouraging residents to know their status and take action,” Abayomi said.

Access points for screening and vaccination

In addition, the state is offering free Hepatitis B and C screening and limited vaccination across General Hospitals, LASUTH, and designated Primary Health Centres in all 57 LGAs and LCDAs. Priority is given to health workers and pregnant women.

Vaccination against Hepatitis B, he stated, has already been integrated into routine newborn immunization schedules, and all pregnant women are being screened during their first antenatal clinic visit to prevent mother-to-child transmission.

To strengthen treatment access, Abayomi disclosed that staff at all secondary health facilities have been trained to manage Viral Hepatitis, and efforts are ongoing to ensure affordable antiviral drugs, especially direct-acting antivirals for Hepatitis C.

Strict infection control measures

On infection prevention, the Commissioner revealed that the State enforces strict infection control protocols in public and private health facilities, including safe blood transfusion practices and proper sterilization of medical equipment.

He assured residents that Lagos blood banks are closely monitored, stating that only blood screened for transmissible infections like Hepatitis and HIV is accepted. “Our goal is zero-risk transfusion,” he declared.

Lagos is also aligning with the national campaign tagged “365 Days to Break Down Hepatitis – Constituency by Constituency”, which will implement awareness and testing activities in every federal constituency over the next year.

Key achievements so far

Enumerating some key milestones, Prof. Abayomi said Lagos was the first state to establish a dedicated government budget line for Hepatitis control. Other achievements include training 433 health workers, providing access to HCV viral load testing, and treating 100 patients under a Clinton Health Access Initiative partnership.

He also launched his personal message to residents, “Letter to Lagosians on Hepatitis,” which underscores individual responsibility to test, vaccinate, and avoid risky practices such as sharing needles or having unprotected sex.

Calling for collective action, the Commissioner said: “To eliminate Hepatitis, we need everyone on board, from healthcare workers to religious leaders, parents, teachers, and our friends in the media. No one must be left behind.”

He stressed that with sustained awareness and action, Lagos can become a model for Viral Hepatitis elimination in Nigeria.

Residents are encouraged to visit the nearest PHC or General Hospital to check their status and receive the Hepatitis B vaccine if eligible. “Together, we can build a Hepatitis-free Lagos,” the Commissioner added.