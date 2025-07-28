The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has signed an agreement with the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) for the provision of affordable housing units for its employees across the country.

The disclosure was contained in the weekly JAMB Bulletin issued on Monday, July 28, 2025.

According to the bulletin, the initiative forms part of the welfare programme of the Prof. Ishaq Oloyede-led management and is aimed at making home ownership easier for JAMB staff.

The partnership was formally unveiled on July 21, 2025, during the commissioning of the Federal Housing Authority Estate at Ajoda, Ibadan, Oyo State.

“As part of the Prof Oleyede-led Management’s welfare initiatives, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has partnered with the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) towards providing affordable housing units for members of staff of the Board across the country.

“This laudable initiative was unveiled on Monday, 21st July, 2025, during the commissioning of the Federal Housing Authority Estate, Ajoda, Ibadan, Oyo State,” the bulletin read in part.

The bulletin further noted that, while speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to providing affordable housing for civil servants under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He emphasized that greater access to housing plays a key role in improving productivity and service delivery within the public service.

The publication also quoted Mrs. Temitope Akintola, Director of JAMB’s Ibadan Zonal Office, as saying that the collaboration with the Federal Housing Authority reflects the Registrar’s commitment to prioritising staff welfare and long-term stability.

“It is against this backdrop that the Board signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federal Housing Authority for the provision of affordable housing for members of staff of the Board under the leadership of Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, with the aim of upholding standards and ensuring effective service delivery,” she noted.

The bulletin added that the Renewed Hope Housing Scheme remains one of the flagship initiatives of the current administration and that the agreement will enable interested JAMB employees to benefit from the programme as it is rolled out in phases nationwide.

Although the details of the Memorandum of Understanding were not shared, any effort to close Nigeria’s housing gap, which the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development estimates at 550,000 housing units annually, is considered both timely and worthwhile.