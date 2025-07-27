The Lagos State Government has announced that the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) will commence enforcement of the prohibition on indiscriminate parking of vehicles on Lagos roads from Monday, July 28, 2025.

This was made known by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Olabode Agoro, who dropped the hint during the monthly walk for fitness exercise organised by the Office of the Head of Service for July over the weekend.

‎Mr. Agoro noted that it would be better for LASPA to start the enforcement on indiscriminate parking of vehicles within the State Secretariat in Alausa and the Old Secretariat in Ikeja before extending it to other parts of the State.

The Permanent Secretary of the Public Service Office (PSO), Mrs. Olasunkanmi Oyegbola, reinforcing the charge, called on Civil Servants to adopt the model parking culture by supporting LASPA.

She urged them to take the message to their colleagues and friends, adding that no victim of the enforcement by LASPA should contact the Office of the Head of Service or the Permanent Secretary for help.

Enforcement on state roads

‎Speaking earlier in her sensitisation brief, the General Manager, Lagos of LASPA, Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu, informed that compliance with the parking regulations plays a critical role in achieving a more organised and better Lagos for both motorists and pedestrians.

She commended the State Officials for their support and collaboration with LASPA, in the drive for a better parking culture, and emphasised that LASPA would be commencing enforcement on indiscriminate parking on Lagos State roads.

While urging Lagosians to ensure full compliance with the State Parking regulations, she noted that the essence of the enforcement is to mitigate against all forms of traffic congestion, make the roads safer for motorists as well as pedestrians, and increase business turnaround time.

Mrs. Adelabu further assured that LASPA is resolved in the actualisation of its mandate for the introduction of a model parking culture and will not tolerate any act of non-compliance with the State Parking Regulations.

What you should know

Indiscriminate parking comes with attendant harsh and depressing implications on commuters and pedestrian movements.

Since roads have suddenly become excessively narrow as a result of vehicles that are parked on either side, the safety of commuters and pedestrians becomes seriously compromised.

The sad fact is that illegal parking hampers the swift intervention of first responders during emergencies. For instance, it makes it tougher for firefighters and other first responders to navigate their way through locations of fire disasters. This often results in valuable time lost, and sometimes needless loss of lives and property.

No matter how robust and future-focused the traffic management initiatives of the government are, ostensibly simple activities such as illegal parking can thwart these efforts if not properly managed.

The establishment of LASPA and the introduction of the Lagos State Parking Policy underscore the government’s determination to tackle parking issues with a strategic, science-based approach.