Ikeja Electric has formally announced a 25-day scheduled power outage across sections of Lagos State to enable critical maintenance work by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The utility provider made the announcement via its official social media channels on Friday, alerting customers of the impending power disruptions.

The power interruption is expected to take place daily from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, beginning Monday, July 28, 2025, and continuing through Thursday, August 21, 2025.

“Please be informed that Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will carry out scheduled maintenance on the Omotosho–Ikeja West 330kV transmission line from Monday, July 28 to Thursday, August 21, 2025,” the statement read.

“During this period, customers may experience intermittent power supply and load shedding across our network due to the planned TCN outage.”

Scope of Maintenance and Impact on Consumers

The scheduled work involves overhaul and upgrade operations along the Omotosho–Ikeja West 330kV transmission corridor, a vital infrastructure channel in Nigeria’s power grid system. The line serves as a key conduit between the Omotosho Power Station in Ondo State and Ikeja West, one of Lagos State’s primary transmission hubs.

Ikeja Electric has warned residents within its coverage areas to expect intermittent supply and load management measures throughout the maintenance period, which may affect residential, commercial, and industrial users during working hours.

While details of the specific neighborhoods affected have not been published, customers are advised to monitor official Ikeja Electric communication platforms for updates on load rotation schedules and contingency arrangements.

What Customers Should Know

The announcement comes amid increased demand for stable power in Lagos during peak dry season operations. The DisCo has urged customers to plan ahead for the affected hours and explore alternate power solutions where necessary.

Residents have been encouraged to:

Charge essential devices outside peak hours

Schedule business operations around blackout windows

Stay informed through Ikeja Electric’s customer support channels

