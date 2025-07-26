The Federal Government has announced plans to roll out Renewed Hope Cities in four geopolitical zones and expand Renewed Hope Estates to 24 more states as part of its affordable housing drive.

Housing and Urban Development Minister, Ahmed Dangiwa, disclosed this during an inspection tour of the 2,000‑unit Renewed Hope City in Kano on Friday, July 25, 2025, according to a statement on the ministry’s website.

The new Cities will be located in the North Central, South South, North East and South East zones, complementing those already under construction in Kano, Lagos and the FCT, which are now at advanced stages.

Alongside the Cities, the government is currently building 250‑unit Renewed Hope Estates in 12 states across all six geopolitical zones, with plans to extend the scheme to 24 additional states under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s housing programme.

“The federal government through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is currently constructing 250 units Renewed Hope estate in 12 states across the six geo- political zones of the country under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Housing Programme.

“Provision is also being finalized to flag off construction of the same project in the remaining 24 states in order to make affordable housing available for Nigerians.

“Government is also constructing seven Renewed Hope Cities, one in each geo-political zone and FCT, with the Kano, Lagos and FCT cities in advanced stage, while the take off in the remaining four zones of north east, north central, south south and south east is in the offing,” the statement read in part.

Dangiwa also set an August 2025 deadline for the completion of the Kano Renewed Hope City. Earlier in the week, he disclosed that the 3,112‑unit Karsana Renewed Hope City in Abuja is on track for completion by August 2025, although commissioning may be delayed due to ongoing construction of access roads.

The minister assured contractors handling the projects that outstanding payments will be made “as soon as practicable,” urging them not to be discouraged by the delays.

What you should know

The Renewed Hope Housing Programme has two main components. Renewed Hope Cities are large-scale housing developments, one planned for each geopolitical zone and one in the FCT, executed under a public-private partnership model. In this arrangement, private developers finance the projects, acquire the land, and handle infrastructure, often through high-interest loans—a structure that typically results in higher selling prices.

By contrast, Renewed Hope Estates are smaller 250‑unit clusters funded directly by the Federal Government. For these Estates, state governments provide the land at no cost, while the Federal Government subsidises infrastructure to keep costs low and make the houses more affordable.

Some months ago, Dangiwa highlighted the wide gap in unit prices between the two models, noting that a one‑bedroom unit in a Renewed Hope Estate costs between N8 million and N9 million, whereas a similar unit developed under the PPP‑driven Renewed Hope Cities model sells for about N22 million.