Africa’s richest man and founder of Dangote Cement Plc, Aliko Dangote, has announced his retirement as a Director and the Chairman of the Board of Directors, with effect from July 25, 2025.

He is relinquishing his position as chairman and retiring from the board to focus more attention on the Refinery, Petrochemicals, Fertilizer, and Government Relations, driving the company’s five-year business trajectory to new heights.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of the Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, and seen by Nairametrics.

Chiejina, in the statement, said that the board of Dangote Cement Plc has therefore announced the appointment of Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh, an independent non-executive director, as the new Chairman, Board of Directors.

In the same vein, Hajiya Mariya Aliko Dangote was also appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company, while Prof. Dorothy Ufot retired from the Board.

Leaving giant footprints

The statement noted that as Africa’s leading investor, Aliko Dangote leaves giant footprints as he retires from the board. His vision and tenacity redefined not just a company, but the entire cement industry landscape by becoming Africa’s largest cement producer and largest exporter of cement and clinker in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Chiejina said, ‘’Aliko Dangote’s journey with cement began with a bold dream: to make Nigeria and Africa self-sufficient in cement production. Through strategic investments in state-of-the-art plants and a commitment to local content, he not only met that goal but exceeded it.

‘’Dangote Cement Plc has 52.0Mta capacity across African continent with Nigeria accounting for 35.25Mta. Currently, additional greenfield plants are coming up in Cote Ivoire (3.0Mta) and Itori, Nigeria (6.0 Mta) and on completion this year will push total capacity to 61.0Mta.’’

The spokesperson pointed out that under Aliko Dangote’s visionary leadership, Dangote Cement Plc recorded the highest revenue and Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) in the history of the company.

Company performance

According to the unaudited results for the six months ending 30th June 2025, the group revenue went up by 17.7%, from N1.760 trillion at the same period in 2024 to N2.071.6 trillion, representing the highest revenue in the history of the company.

Group Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) grew by 41.8% to N944.900 billion from N666.22 billion. EBITDA (Nigeria Operations) grew by 82.4% to N845.4 billion.

Profit before tax went up from N292.96 billion to N730 billion, indicating a 149% increase, while profit after tax surged by 174.1% to ₦520.5 billion, in contrast to N189.90 billion in the same period at the preceding period. In the six months, export volumes from Nigeria increased by 18.2%, with 18 successful clinker shipments made to Ghana and Cameroon.

Chiejina stated that Aliko Dangote’s legacy will be counted in the millions of jobs created, the infrastructure built, and the confidence restored in African industrial potential.

He added, ‘’He has proven that Africa can produce, compete, and lead on the global stage. It is on record that subsidiaries under Dangote Group paid over N402 billion in taxes in 2024, making it the highest taxpayer in the country.’’

New Chairman accepts appointment, outlines vision

The new Chairman of the Board of the Company, Emmanuel Ikazoboh, in his acceptance speech, said he is truly honored to accept the role of Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc while pledging to uphold the highest standards of leadership and dedication in this role.

According to the statement, Ikazoboh described the company as a beacon of African enterprise, which has consistently demonstrated resilience, innovation, and a commitment to excellence.

Over the years, Dangote Cement Plc has not only become the continent’s leading cement producer but has also played a vital role in driving economic growth and development across numerous African nations.

Giving an insight into what his tenure holds for the company, he said, “My vision for Dangote Cement Plc is built upon a foundation of sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and unwavering commitment to our core values. We will continue to focus on the following key priorities: Operational Excellence, Strategic Expansion, Sustainability, Innovation and Community Engagement.’’

Part of the strategies he intends to introduce includes driving down costs through the implementation of robust cost-reduction strategies to navigate inflationary pressures and enhance competitiveness.

The company he stated, will accelerate efforts to adopt alternative fuels and technologies, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and contributing to a more sustainable future.

Regarding staff welfare, he promised that the company will continue to invest in training and development, fostering a culture of excellence and empowering employees to reach their full potential.

Emmanuel Ikazoboh was previously the Group Chairman of Ecobank Transnational Inc., the Pan-African banking group. He started his professional career at Akintola Williams Deloitte. He first became the Managing Partner for francophone offices in Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire and later became the Managing Partner of the Deloitte firm in West and Central Africa until 2009.

In 2010, he was appointed by the Securities and Exchange (SEC) as an Interim Administrator to carry out capital market reforms of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Central Securities Clearing System Plc. (CSCS).