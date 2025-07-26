Bernard Arnault, the chairman and CEO of luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, added $5.3 billion to his fortune on Friday after shares in the group jumped nearly 4 percent.

The gain brings Arnault’s net worth to $151.7 billion, placing him seventh on the Forbes real-time list of the world’s richest individuals.

The surge came after investors responded positively to LVMH’s second-quarter results, despite the company reporting a 22% decline in net profit for the first half of 2025.

Net income fell to 5.7 billion euros as the company’s key fashion and leather goods division featuring brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Celine missed analyst expectations. The group also reported a significant drop in sales in Japan, contributing to the weaker performance.

Still, other LVMH divisions either met or exceeded forecasts, softening the overall impact. Year-to-date, LVMH stock remains down more than 23 percent, reflecting ongoing challenges across the global luxury sector, including shifting consumer demand and economic pressures in Asia and the United States.

At the same time, LVMH is reportedly in advanced discussions to sell the U.S. fashion label Marc Jacobs in a deal potentially valued at around $1 billion. Sources suggest the luxury group is negotiating with brand management firms including Authentic Brands, Bluestar Alliance, and WHP Global owner of Reebok.

LVMH has owned Marc Jacobs since 1997, and the potential sale marks a rare divestment for the company, which typically retains long-term ownership of its brands. The sale process began last year after interest from several parties. Talks are said to be progressing and may soon conclude.

Marc Jacobs, founded in 1984 by designer Marc Jacobs and partner Robert Duffy, grew into an influential brand known for its bold, fashion-forward vision. It once operated two lines Marc Jacobs and Marc by Marc Jacobs, though the latter was discontinued in 2015.

In a display of confidence, Arnault’s family holding companies have purchased more than $1 billion worth of LVMH shares since January. According to The Wall Street Journal, this move positions the Arnault family to own over 50% of LVMH stock by early 2026.

Arnault has indicated no plans to sell off LVMH’s struggling wines and spirits division and reportedly plans to open another Louis Vuitton manufacturing facility in Texas. His long-term strategy, including a 2022 restructuring of his holding company Agache, signals a continued focus on consolidation, control, and succession within the world’s largest luxury goods empire.