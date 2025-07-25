The Federal Ministry of Education has confirmed that the minimum age for admission into Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS1) remains 10 years and has not been raised to 12.

This response followed a report online suggesting that the entry age had been increased.

The clarification was contained in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by the Ministry’s Director of Press, Mrs. Folasade Boriowo, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The statement described the claim as inaccurate and not representative of any official policy.

“The Federal Ministry of Education has debunked a misleading report by The Punch Newspaper claiming that the minimum age for admission into Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS1) has been raised to 12 years,” the NAN report read in part.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the minimum age for admission into JSS1 remains 10 years.

“Accordingly, no child should complete primary education below the age of 10,” the statement read.

The Ministry also quoted the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, as reaffirming that the prescribed minimum age for admission into Nigerian universities remains 16 years, regardless of how early a student completes secondary school.

He said the policy ensures that students are cognitively and emotionally ready for higher academic demands.

Boriowo advised parents, schools, and the media to rely on official information from the Ministry and disregard contrary claims.

What you should know

While the Federal Ministry of Education has confirmed that the age for JSS1 entry remains 10 years, the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions has undergone several changes in recent years.

In early 2024, the Ministry under Prof. Tahir Mamman announced 18 years as the new minimum age for university admission and barred candidates under 18 from writing WAEC and NECO exams. This triggered strong backlash from parents, schools, and lawmakers, forcing a relaxation that allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to sit for the 2024 examinations.

Following the October 2024 cabinet reshuffle, Dr. Tunji Alausa reversed the 18-year policy. In July 2025, he reaffirmed that 16 years remains the benchmark for entry into universities, with exceptions for gifted students whose age must be properly documented.

The Ministry has since warned tertiary institutions against manipulating age records, stressing that violations will attract sanctions.