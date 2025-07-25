The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Area Command, has intercepted five trucks loaded with 2,800 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice, with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N919.5 million.

The Customs Area Controller, Dr. Benedict Oramalugo, disclosed this on Thursday during a press briefing at the Joint Border Post complex in Seme.

Dr. Oramalugo said the interceptions took place between July 1 and 19, following credible intelligence gathered by operatives along the Lagos-Abidjan corridor.

He explained that five trucks loaded with smuggled goods were stopped, each carrying 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice and second-hand clothing.

“In total, 2,800 bags of rice and 250 bales of used clothing were recovered from the intercepted vehicles,” he stated.

Oramalugo said the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seized rice and vehicles was estimated at N919,500,626.

Additional seizures between May and June

He added that between May 14 and June 30, the command also recorded other major interceptions, including additional bags of foreign rice, which brought the total quantity of seized rice to 4,119 bags within the stated period.

During the same timeframe, the command recovered various other contraband items such as cannabis sativa, sugar, flour, tomato ketchup, a boat with an engine, as well as several bales of second-hand clothing and used shoes.

According to him, the total DPV for all seizures carried out during this period stood at N1,268,794,474.

He attributed the success of the seizures to the vigilance and dedication of officers and men of the Seme Command, supported by the Nigerian military.

Oramalugo reiterated the Federal Government’s ban on rice imports through land borders, emphasizing that the policy is aimed at supporting local farmers and reducing the country’s dependence on imported rice.

Nigeria’s rice production undermined by smuggling

He noted that Nigeria remains Africa’s leading rice producer, with over 8 million metric tonnes annually surpassing Egypt and Tanzania.

Despite this achievement, he said, local rice mills continue to suffer from low patronage, which hampers their ability to operate at full capacity.

He stressed that the import ban is crucial to sustaining the agricultural sector and boosting local production.

However, he lamented that some individuals still resort to smuggling, thereby undermining Nigeria’s economic progress.

Oramalugo warned that the Seme Command would not tolerate any form of smuggling or illegal trade, emphasizing that the recent seizures demonstrate their firm resolve to enforce fiscal policies without compromise.

He added that the seized cannabis would be handed over to the appropriate authorities for investigation and further action.

Strong revenue performance and export facilitation

He disclosed that the command generated N1,593,676,123.26 in revenue during May and June 2025, attributing this performance to strong anti-leakage measures.

According to him, every legitimate kobo owed to the government was collected with the highest level of integrity.

As part of Nigeria’s economic diversification efforts, the command facilitated the movement of 1,837 export trucks, carrying over 116,723.26 metric tonnes of goods.

The Free on Board (FOB) value of the exports stood at N22,368,388,976.10, with NESS fees amounting to N111,841,944.87.

He commended his officers for their tireless anti-smuggling efforts, made possible with the support of the military and other security agencies.

Oramalugo also thanked the Comptroller-General of Customs and his management team for their continued support.

He noted that the recent allocation of 12 patrol vehicles has significantly enhanced border surveillance and operational efficiency, adding that the impact of this investment is evident in the seizures now being presented to the public.