Champion Breweries Plc has reported a pre-tax profit of N1.7 billion in the second quarter of 2025, marking a 268.95% increase from the N465.4 million recorded in the same period last year.

This strong performance brings the company’s half-year pre-tax profit to N3.4 billion, a significant recovery from the N333 million loss reported in the first half of 2024.

The growth was driven largely by improved revenue from beer and malt sales, which rose to N7.4 billion in the second quarter, up 44.18% from the previous year.

This pushed total revenue for the first half of the year to N15.9 billion, representing a 66.92% year-on-year increase.

The cost of sales also rose during the quarter, reaching N3.5 billion compared to N2.9 billion in the same period last year. Despite this increase, gross profit jumped to N3.8 billion, a 72.90% improvement from the N2.2 billion recorded in Q2 2024.

On the expense side, selling and distribution costs rose by 35.31% to N1.4 billion, while administrative expenses inched up to N573.6 million, a 2.80% increase.

Even with the rise in expenses, operating profit more than doubled to N1.8 billion, up from N639.5 million in the second quarter of the previous year.

With no foreign exchange losses during the quarter, net profit remained strong. Profit after tax came in at N1.3 billion, up 198.17% year-on-year.

As of June 2025, the company’s total assets stood at N25.9 billion, reflecting a 21.57% increase, while retained earnings grew to N5.6 billion, up 45.13% from the previous year.

Key highlights (Q2 2025 vs Q2 2024)

Revenue: N7.4 billion, +44.18% YoY

Cost of sales: N3.5 billion, +21.97% YoY

Gross profit: N3.8 billion, +72.90% YoY

Selling and distribution expenses: N1.4 billion, +35.31% YoY

Operating profit: N1.8 billion, +194.95% YoY

Pre-tax profit: N1.7 billion, +268.95% YoY

Total assets: N25.9 billion, +21.57% YoY

Retained earnings: N5.6 billion, +45.13% YoY

As of the trading day ended July 24, 2025, shares of the company were priced at N11.20, with a year-to-date performance of 12.00%.