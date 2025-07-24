A passenger aircraft carrying 49 people has crashed in Russia’s Far East, prompting a major rescue operation amid challenging terrain and limited visibility.

The crash occurred Thursday morning as the plane approached Tynda, a remote town in the Amur region, near the Chinese border.

The aircraft, an An-24 twin turboprop, was operated by Angara Airlines, a Siberia-based regional carrier. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the plane dropped off radar shortly before its scheduled landing at Tynda Airport.

Crash Site Located, No Survivors Found So Far

Local emergency services confirmed to RIA Novosti that parts of the burning wreckage were located on a mountainside approximately 15 kilometers (9 miles) from Tynda airport.

An aerial inspection of the site did not identify any survivors, though search and rescue teams emphasized that a ground operation is still underway.

“While no survivors have been seen from the air, ground searches are ongoing and we remain hopeful,” said a spokesperson from the Amur regional emergency command.

Discrepancies in Passenger Count; Search Intensifies

Preliminary reports provided by Regional Governor Vasily Orlov indicated that the flight was carrying 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members, bringing the total onboard to 49.

However, the local emergencies ministry gave a slightly lower figure, estimating around 40 individuals were on board.

Emergency services have mobilized air and ground search teams, focusing efforts near Tynda and the surrounding terrain. The region is known for its rugged landscape and low visibility, which could complicate rescue operations.

What You Should Know

The crash site lies in a heavily forested area, and video footage circulated by Russian media shows thick smoke billowing above dense trees, confirming the severity of the wreckage.

The Antonov An-24, introduced in the 1960s, remains in service with several carriers across Russia and the former Soviet states, often on short-haul routes in remote areas.

While the aircraft type has been associated with reliable service, aging equipment and harsh weather conditions in Siberia pose ongoing challenges for regional aviation safety.

At the time of the crash, weather conditions in the Amur region were reported to be moderate, though officials have not yet ruled out environmental or technical causes. No distress signal had been received prior to losing contact with air traffic control.