Guinness Nigeria Plc has reported a pre-tax profit of N13.5 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, marking a strong recovery from the N13.2 billion loss recorded in the same period last year.

As a result, year-to-date pre-tax profit now stands at N27.9 billion, compared to a loss of N73.6 billion during the first half of 2024.

The company’s improved performance was largely driven by a sharp rise in revenue and a reduction in foreign exchange losses, with revenue growing by 49.85% in the quarter to N118.6 billion.

On a year-to-date basis, revenue reached N496.6 billion, reflecting a robust 65.82% increase.

Domestic sales remained the key growth engine, accounting for over 98% of total revenue, with year-to-date local sales reaching N489.3 billion compared to N7.2 billion from exports.

Although cost of sales rose to N73.8 billion from N55.3 billion in the same quarter last year, gross profit still climbed 88.48% to N44.8 billion, up from N23.7 billion.

Operating expenses also increased, especially in marketing and distribution, which rose to N18.9 billion from N14.4 billion in the same quarter of 2024.

Despite this, Guinness recorded a healthy operating profit of N18.1 billion, marking a notable 469.5% surge.

One of the standout improvements came from finance costs, which were significantly reduced to N8.5 billion from N30.6 billion in the same quarter of 2024.

These costs, mostly from foreign exchange revaluation losses, had put pressure on earnings in the past but dropped significantly this period, allowing more of the company’s revenue to translate into profit.

On the balance sheet, Guinness Nigeria’s total assets stood at N273.5 billion as of June 2025, reflecting a 20.95% increase year-on-year.

Retained losses narrowed to N30.1 billion, down from N46.3 billion a year earlier, reflecting steady progress in rebuilding financial strength.

Key highlights for quarter ended June (2025 vs 2024)

Revenue: N118.6 billion, +49.85% YoY

Cost of Sales: N73.8 billion, +33.25% YoY

Gross Profit: N44.8 billion, +88.48% YoY

Marketing and Distribution Expenses: N18.9 billion, +31.23% YoY

Operating Profit: N18.1 billion, +469.50% YoY

Finance Expenses: N8.5 billion, -72.10% YoY

Pre-tax Profit: N13.5 billion, +202.45% YoY

Total Assets: N273.5 billion, +20.95% YoY

As of market close on July 23, 2025, shares of Guinness Nigeria were priced at N96.80, with a year-to-date performance of 37.8% on the Nigerian stock market.