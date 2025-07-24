The Federal Government will on Monday, July 28, 2025, launch Diaspora BRIDGE, a digital platform aimed at connecting Nigerian academics and professionals in the diaspora with universities and research institutions across the country.

The initiative, led by the Ministry of Education, seeks to boost research output, foster academic collaboration, and strengthen institutional capacity by tapping into diaspora expertise.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry, Boriowo Folasade, on Wednesday, July 23.

The launch will take place at the State House in Abuja and will be presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima, alongside the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa.

Diaspora BRIDGE, short for Bridging Research, Innovation, Development, and Global Engagement, will allow registered diaspora experts to showcase their specializations and connect directly with Nigerian tertiary institutions.

“In a bold move to strengthen Nigeria’s engagement with its academic and professional diaspora, the Federal Ministry of Education will officially unveil the Diaspora BRIDGE Platform on Monday, 28th July 2025, at 10:00 AM, at the State House, Abuja.

“The launch event will be presided over by His Excellency, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima GCON, alongside the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa CON.

“The Diaspora BRIDGE, an acronym for Bridging Research, Innovation, Development, and Global Engagement, is a strategic digital initiative designed to connect Nigerian professionals and academics in the diaspora with tertiary education and research institutions across the country,” the statement read in part.

Local universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and research bodies will also be able to signal specific areas of need and initiate structured, demand-driven partnerships with diaspora professionals to address existing gaps.

More insights

The Ministry said the platform integrates tools for virtual collaboration, project tracking, and academic matching, and will also interface with existing government systems such as the Tertiary Education Research Applications System (TERAS) to ensure transparency, alignment, and measurable impact.

The platform is expected to foster long-term, knowledge-driven partnerships that support national development goals in education, innovation, and research.

The statement further urged stakeholders and members of the general public to follow the live-streamed unveiling across select TV stations.

Additional information, including access procedures and registration details, will be available on the official website: www.diaspora-bridge.ng after the launch.