The Federal Government has launched new National Occupational Standards (NOS) for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Electric Vehicles (EVs) as part of efforts to reposition Nigeria’s automotive industry and accelerate the country’s clean energy transition.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Enoh, on Thursday in Abuja during the public presentation of the new standards.

Enoh emphasized that the move demonstrates the government’s practical commitment to industrial competitiveness, clean energy adoption, and workforce development, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).



The automotive sector has the potential to drive job creation, industrialisation, and GDP growth.

According to him, the NOS, developed by the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) in collaboration with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), covers the conversion, calibration, and maintenance of gas-powered, electric, and hybrid vehicles.

He stated that the unveiling also included national guidelines to ensure safety, uniformity, and standardisation in CNG conversion across all centres.

More insights

The Director-General of NADDC, Joseph Osanipin, explained that the new standards would unify training across universities, polytechnics, and technical colleges and support formal certification up to Level Five under the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).

He highlighted that this would boost the global competitiveness of Nigerian technicians by providing them with internationally recognised certifications and practical skills aligned with industry standards, opening doors to jobs and collaboration abroad.

Osanipin added that the framework would reduce dependence on petrol and diesel, curb carbon emissions, and enable the country to leverage its abundant natural gas reserves.

Also speaking, the CEO of the Presidential CNG Initiative, Michael Oluwagbemi, stressed the importance of increased private sector involvement in expanding CNG infrastructure nationwide.

He referenced plans by some major players in the industry, including a proposed rollout of 200 refuelling stations, and encouraged broader participation to support the scale-up of cleaner transport solutions.

What you should know

In March 2025, FG launched a Credit Scheme worth N2.5 billion to encourage the conversion of vehicles to the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and the manufacturing of kits, as reported by Nairametrics.

The initiative aligns with the administration’s broader strategy to promote gas mobility, reduce fuel costs, and enhance energy sustainability. It also aims to provide financial relief to citizens and boost participation in Nigeria’s growing autogas ecosystem.