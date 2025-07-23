The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered and sealed a warehouse in Kano stocked with 88,560 litres of controlled chemicals, including sulphuric and nitric acid substances commonly used in the production of explosives.

NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed the development on Wednesday while briefing journalists at the sealed facility in Kwakwachi, Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.

She was represented by the agency’s Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Dr. Martins Iluyomade.

Massive stockpile of acids uncovered

Adeyeye revealed that the warehouse housed 60,000 litres of sulphuric acid at 90.5% concentration and 28,560 litres of nitric acid at 68%, along with 330 empty jerricans that had already been used to dispense the chemicals to unidentified individuals.

“What we have seen here is mind-boggling. I don’t think I have ever seen this quantity of concentrated nitric and sulphuric acid together in one place like this before,” Adeyeye said.

Illegal operation and missing owner

The DG explained that the chemicals were discovered by vigilant NAFDAC officers, adding that upon arrival, only the warehouse manager, an employee, was found and arrested.

“The owner is not listed as a chemical marketer. We keep a database to monitor the importation, use, and disposal of such chemicals. These acids are controlled chemicals that are not to be handled by anybody.

“Importing such chemicals requires clearance from the National Security Adviser and permits, none of which the owner possesses.

“Permit and clearance are important because these chemicals are used to manufacture explosives.

“The volume we have here is enough to destroy the whole of Kano if mishandled,” she warned.

Ongoing investigation to track down owner

According to her, the agency is currently interrogating the arrested warehouse manager to trace the owner, who is still at large.

“We will ensure that he is brought to justice. He needs to explain how these chemicals were imported and who he was supplying them to. This is a serious national security issue,” she lamented.

Adeyeye assured that the chemicals would be destroyed properly in line with regulatory procedures to safeguard public safety.

What you should know

Nairametrics recently reported that NAFDAC issued a two-week ultimatum to medicine dealers in key commercial hubs, Idumota (Lagos), Onitsha, and Aba, to register with its national database or face enforcement action.

The agency stated that this is part of renewed efforts to rid Nigeria’s drug markets of counterfeit and substandard medicines, ensuring safer pharmaceutical distribution nationwide.

As part of this clampdown, between February 9 and March 27, 2025, NAFDAC carried out coordinated raids across the Idumota Open Drug Market in Lagos, Bridge Market in Onitsha, and Ariaria Drug Market in Aba.

During the operations, the agency confiscated and evacuated over 100 full truckloads of illicit pharmaceuticals, including expired, banned, falsified, diverted donation drugs, and various controlled substances.