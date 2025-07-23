The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has sealed 14 facilities across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for non-compliance with environmental laws.

Among the affected facilities are Shaanxi Construction on Airport Road, Clover Court in Mabushi, Skyscape Real Estate Limited in Sabon Lugbe, and the popular entertainment centre, Ibiza Nite Club.

Speaking during the enforcement exercise on Wednesday, NESREA’s Director-General, Prof. Innocent Barikor, said the facilities were shut down for failing to submit their required environmental documents despite receiving three separate compliance concern letters.

“Our team conducted a comprehensive inspection of numerous facilities, focusing on adherence to environmental laws and regulations.

“These inspections uncovered several violations, including the absence of mandatory environmental documents and disregard for regulations guiding their operations,” Barikor stated.

Risks to lives and property

Barikor warned that the environmental violations could pose serious threats to both lives and property.

He said that following these inspections, the agency issued three notices of compliance concerning the erring facilities.

Barikor explained that the notices detailed the specific breaches observed and provided a framework for corrective actions.

“The facilities were required to address these issues within stipulated timelines, but these 14 facilities ignored the agency’s notification of concern letters, hence the need for enforcement.

“NESREA remains steadfast in its mission to enforce environmental regulations and protect our natural resources.

“We encourage all facilities to adhere to the established standards and take proactive measures to minimize their environmental impact,” he said.

Focus on quarrying, construction, and entertainment sectors

Barikor reaffirmed NESREA’s unwavering commitment to environmental protection, stating that the agency will continue to closely monitor quarrying and construction activities and take necessary action against violators of environmental regulations.

He emphasized the need for stakeholders in the quarrying and construction sectors to prioritize compliance and embrace sustainable practices.

Barikor also called on entertainment centres to strictly adhere to noise control regulations and adopt measures that reduce their impact on surrounding communities.

According to him, NESREA remains committed to safeguarding the rights of citizens to live in a peaceful and healthy environment.

What you should know

NESREA is a regulatory agency under the Federal Ministry of Environment, mandated to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for Nigerians.

Its core function is to enforce all environmental laws, guidelines, policies, and standards across the country. It also coordinates compliance monitoring and regulatory enforcement across various industries and sectors.

The agency enforces over 30 sector-specific regulations, covering areas such as effluent discharge, noise control, air quality, and the handling of hazardous substances.

NESREA also engages in public awareness campaigns and community education, promoting environmental rights, responsibilities, and the importance of sustainable practices.