The Gombe State Government, in collaboration with several Local Government Areas, has approved over N2 billion for solar street lighting and key rural development projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure, agriculture, and economic activities.

Mr. Mahmood Yusuf, Director-General of the Gombe State Joint Project Development Agency, disclosed this on Tuesday after the State’s Joint Project Council meeting in Gombe.

Yusuf said additional works at the National Agricultural Land Development Agency, Yamaltu Deba LGA, were approved to support the agricultural sector in the area.

He also announced that the ongoing Kaltoma market project in Billiri would now be upgraded to a one-storey building at a revised cost of N213 million.

“Also approved was the installation of solar streetlights in six Nafada communities, with the project estimated at N681.4 million,” Yusuf said.

He added that solar street lighting would be installed along newly constructed roads in Tumfure, Akko LGA, at a cost of N1.143 billion.

Yusuf noted that the projects would enhance security, promote economic activities, and strengthen agriculture across the state.

N67 Million saved through staff verification

Dr Ahmed Wali, Kwami LGA Chairman, spoke on the verification exercise conducted across the 11 Local Government Councils in the state.

Wali, who chaired the Verification Committee, said the exercise saved N67 million in April alone due to several discrepancies uncovered.

He revealed that 686 workers failed to appear before the committee, leading to a saving of N31 million from unpaid salaries.

Wali said that another N36 million was saved after 265 deceased or retired staff were found to still be on the payroll.

He stressed that the exercise was ongoing and aimed at boosting productivity while eliminating ghost workers, not sacking genuine staff.

What you should know

In March, the government approved N1.15 billion for the installation of solar streetlights and infrastructure development across three Local Government Areas.

More recently, the government approved an additional N19.97 billion for a broad range of infrastructure and development initiatives, focusing on industrial growth, water supply, education, and environmental sustainability.

As part of its environmental intervention programs, the state allocated N2.14 billion for compensation under the ACRESaL erosion control project. The compensation, guided by World Bank standards, will be paid to residents affected by erosion mitigation efforts.

To further strengthen water access, the State Executive Council also approved N2.1 billion for the operational maintenance of the Gombe Regional Water Project, aimed at ensuring a steady and sustainable supply of water to Gombe metropolis and surrounding communities.

These projects are expected to enhance infrastructure, stimulate economic development, and foster long-term social and environmental benefits across the state.