Seplat Energy Plc, Nigeria’s foremost indigenous energy company, has been lauded by the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for its sustainability commitments, especially in the execution of its signature Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programmes, strong engagement with the people and interventions in host communities.

Governor Oborevwori assured the energy company of the state’s continued support and partnership, whilst guaranteeing a peaceful and favourable environment for its operations.

Governor Oborevwori gave the assurance on Tuesday when he received the management team of Seplat Energy, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roger Brown, at Government House, Asaba.

He praised the company’s approach to community relations, particularly its empowerment programmes, education support, and healthcare interventions, describing them as key to maintaining peace in oil-producing areas.

Governor Oborevwori said, “Before I became governor, I closely monitored your operations – how you engage with your host communities and empower them. From school donations to teacher training and medical outreach, you have shown a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility. So, what you are saying today is not new to me.

“All the efforts you have made regarding community empowerment, donation of learning materials, teacher training, and other CSR activities are commendable.

“These are the things that foster peace between international oil companies and their host communities. Your efforts promote peace, and with peace, production increases. As I have said in my MORE Agenda, we will continue to provide the enabling environment for you to do more.”

The governor commended Seplat Energy’s employment policy, noting that about 30 per cent of its operational workforce comes from Delta State.

Continuing, Governor Oborevwori said, “I have been briefed recently about the challenges your company is facing in some of your operations. But I want to assure you that such issues will not happen again.

“Today, we are respected at the national level because of our contributions to the centre, and that’s only possible through peace and cooperation.

“We believe in resolving grievances through dialogue rather than confrontation, because confrontation doesn’t benefit the people or the companies. If you are not working, there is no way you can comply with your CSI. As a people, we know that economic sabotage reduces our crude oil production quota, discourages investors, and limits job and wealth creation. I assure you that we will continue to work together for mutual benefit.”

In his remarks earlier, the CEO Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Brown, said the company has been in Delta State for 15 years, noting that the State remained strategic to Seplat Energy’s growth.

According to him, the company is committed to operational excellence, sustainability, and lasting partnerships with host communities; and today, it is one of the largest gas players in the country with almost 2.5 BCF of gas processing capacity (with 3 on-shore gas plants and 2 offshore gas processing units).

He added: “We expect to reach 850mmscfd gas on-shore going to the domestic market. Daily, we account for 25 to 30 per cent of gas to power. In Delta State, our major fields include Amukpe, Oben, Okporhuru, Ovhor, Sapele, Sapele Shallow and half of Orogho.

“Seplat recently completed a new 90MMscfd gas plant in Sapele. We are in the process of finalizing an LPG unit targeted at the local market, and we have taken the decision to put a CNG unit at Sapele (a first for Seplat), which will be ready towards the end of next year. This fits perfectly with the Federal Government’s drive for widespread LPG and CNG usage.”

According to Mr. Brown, Seplat Energy remains a major employer and investor in Delta State, with a strong focus on local recruitment and workforce development, of which 27 per cent of our full-time employees are from Delta State.

“The company sustains thousands of direct and indirect jobs, creates local contracting opportunities (including ringfencing contracts for community Vendors), and supports the local economy through significant tax and royalty contributions. Our commitment to local content is firm and we have recorded about N500bn in contract value to local vendors over the past 10 years,” he noted.

The Seplat Energy CEO said in Delta State, the company has 78 communities; 11 oil and gas producing, 21 pipeline communities, while others are access road and nearby communities.

On the company’s educational intervention programmes, he said three Steam labs have already been commissioned, with two more to be unveiled this year; N350 million in scholarships in the last decade, annual PEARLS Quiz competitions already impacting more than 10,000 schools and 50,000 students in Delta State and beyond.

He explained: “Skills acquisition programmes provide vocational training to Delta youths in fields such as ICT, welding, auto mechanic and entrepreneurship, helping to foster self-reliance and sustainable livelihoods. Key infrastructure projects include road construction, water supply, healthcare facilities, and community social touch points like town hall, community centre are as part of our broader effort to uplift local standards of living.

“Support for security initiatives, including the provision of vehicles to law enforcement in Delta State, underscores our commitment to safe and stable communities.

“We have pioneered emissions reduction efforts and remain aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with a strong focus on community health, education, clean water, and economic growth.”

Seplat Energy, he noted, looks forward to continued and deeper collaboration with the Delta State Government on: Expanding energy infrastructure and reliable gas supply; enhancing educational partnerships and local capacity development; calling up community development and CSI programs in alignment with state development plans; and further investments in clean, affordable, and reliable energy and in advancing the state’s economic diversification agenda.