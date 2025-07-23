A cholera outbreak in Niger State has claimed at least 12 lives and left more than 230 others hospitalized across several Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the outbreak was first detected on Sunday in Shiroro Local Government Area.

As of Wednesday, cases had spread to at least six LGAs, including Minna, Bosso, Shiroro, Magama, Bisa, and Munya.

Healthcare officials said that 239 individuals had been affected and were currently receiving treatment at various primary healthcare centres in the impacted areas.

Isolation centres and emergency response

In response, the state government had opened an isolation centre at the old wing of the Late Sen. Idris Kuta Primary Healthcare Centre in Minna.

Commissioner for Primary Healthcare, Dr Ibrahim Dangana, confirmed that a multi-sectoral response team had been deployed to curb the spread of the disease.

“We have established treatment and isolation centres in the affected LGAs to contain the outbreak.

“Aggressive sensitization campaigns are ongoing, targeting religious organizations like CAN and Islamic groups, as well as the eight emirates in the state,” Dangana said.

He commended Gov. Mohammed Bago for his swift intervention and also appreciated the support of donor agencies.

Also speaking, the Director of Public Health at the Ministry of Tertiary Healthcare, Dr Ibrahim Idris, identified Chanchaga, Minna, Bosso, and Shiroro as the worst-hit areas.

What you should know

Nigeria is one of 14 African countries experiencing ongoing cholera transmission as of January 26, 2025. Across the region, there have been 20,117 reported cases and 336 deaths, with a case fatality rate of approximately 1.7%.

In 2024, Nigeria recorded over 198,000 cholera cases and 3,553 deaths, making it the top contributor, accounting for nearly 68% of the regional burden.

Worst-hit states include Lagos, Jigawa, Kano, Borno, Katsina, Bayelsa, Zamfara, Abia, and Rivers, where the majority of cases were reported in mid‑2024. These areas remain under active monitoring in 2025.

Cholera is a life-threatening disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. It continues to pose a serious public health risk in Nigeria, especially during the rainy season, when clean water and proper sanitation are often inaccessible.

To combat cholera in Nigeria, public health efforts include the deployment of oral cholera vaccines (OCV) in hotspot areas, alongside ongoing hygiene education campaigns.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) plays a critical role in monitoring and reporting outbreaks across the country.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also recommends the use of OCV in high-risk regions as part of a broader preventive strategy.