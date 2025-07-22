Cloud-based solution that unifies and simplifies payroll, taxes compliance, inventory, and reporting for SMEs and accounting firms – slashing manual work by 67%.

Frustrated by disconnected spreadsheets, tax compliance headaches, and cash flow blind spots? You’re not alone. 72% of Nigerian SMEs cite manual accounting as a major growth barrier.

Leaftally launches to end a $2.3B productivity drain: manual accounting processes crippling African Businesses with errors, compliance risks, and cash flow blindness.

Leaftally – the first cloud platform built for Nigeria that unifies accounting, inventory, payroll, and advisory services in one secure dashboard.

Leaftally was designed from the ground up as Africa's financial command center. Launching via an exclusive webinar on July 25, 2025, at 10:00 AM WAT, Leaftally promises to transform how growing businesses and accounting firms manage finances.

The Crushing Accounting Pain Leaftally Solves

According to the NBS (2023), 61% of Lagos SMEs report tax filing errors from manual processes. PwC Nigeria estimates these errors cost businesses N15-25B annually in avoidable penalties.

While global tools require costly customizations, Leaftally bakes compliance into every feature – so businesses focus on growth, not paperwork.

FIRS-Compliant Tax Engine: Pre-loaded VAT rules, tax tables, and Naira formatting enabling Auto-updating VAT, PAYE, and WHT tables – zero manual patches.

Auto-updating VAT, PAYE, and WHT tables – zero manual patches. Offline Resilience: Sync data when connectivity drops, full functionality during network outages.

Naira & Kobo Precision: Native handling of currency fluctuations, GTBank/Zenith feeds, and multi-branch reconciliation.

Cost Efficiency: 60% cheaper than adapting foreign tools

The Leaftally’s Unmatched Intelligence: Built For Africa’s Complexity

Global platforms fail because they treat Africa’s complexity as an afterthought. Leaftally rewrites the rules: engineered from the ground up for Nigeria’s volatile naira, fragmented infrastructure, and labyrinthine tax codes. It is Africa’s financial OS.

Below are the battlefield-tested features helping over 200+ beta users slash accounting errors by 67% and reclaim N2.3M/year in penalty losses.

Real-Time COGS Tracking: Market inventories automatically update cash flow forecasts. See how stock fluctuations impact cash flow instantly.

Low-Stock Tax Alerts: Prevent VAT discrepancies before they trigger FIRS audits.

Multi-Location Control: View Lagos warehouse + Abuja shop finances in a single dashboard.

: View Lagos warehouse + Abuja shop finances in a single dashboard. Automated Payroll & Statutory Compliance: Generate payslips, track deadlines, and file taxes seamlessly.

Advisory Dashboards: Built-in KPI dashboards transform compliance into strategic partnerships. Accountants transition from number-crunchers to strategic advisors with client KPI tracking.

Multi-User Client Portals: Firms securely manage 50+ clients from one dashboard.

Debt Collection Automation: Send legally compliant reminders to overdue clients.

: Send legally compliant reminders to overdue clients. ICAN-Ready Audit Trails: Track every edit across clients with cryptographic proof.

The July 25th webinar is designed to help businesses understand the basics of ERP systems, identify common accounting challenges, and explore how Leaftally offers a modern and well-thought-through solution.