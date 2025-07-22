Aradel Holdings Plc held a graduation ceremony for 120 youths drawn from its six host communities in PML 14 (formerly OML 54) in Rivers State.

These young men and women successfully completed the inaugural edition of the Company’s Employability Training Programme, an initiative designed to equip participants with practical vocational skills that enhance their employability and entrepreneurial potential.

The graduation ceremony, which took place in Port Harcourt, was attended by dignitaries, community leaders, government representatives, and Aradel team members who gathered to celebrate the achievements of the trainees.

Participants were trained in key technical areas such as Crane Operations, Process Instrumentation, Scaffolding and Rope Access, Wellhead Services and Maintenance, Sandblasting and Industrial Painting, Industrial Plumbing & Aluminium Welding, and Welding & Fabrication. All trainees were presented with a certificate of completion at the event.

The training programme is a key foundation in Aradel’s community development strategy, focusing on equipping local youths with hands-on skills that meet real-world industry demands. It was developed following an extensive needs assessment undertaken across the six host communities, Otari, Ogbele, Oshiugbokor, Omaraka, Obumeze, and Rumuekpe.

Attending traditional leaders and dignitaries praised Aradel for its proactive engagement. His Imperial Majesty Eze Amb. Sir Kevin Ngozi Anugwo, the Eze Ekpeye Logbo III of Ekpeye Land, expressed gratitude on behalf of his people and encouraged the company to sustain the programme. Similarly, His Royal Majesty, Eze Igbu Orlukwo II of Orlukwo Kingdom, Prince Ike Ehie, applauded Aradel’s community-first approach as an example for other energy companies.

During the course of the programme, Aradel maintained an active oversight over the trainees through regular visits to training centres and close monitoring of trainees’ progress via monthly reports from the training organisation. Trainees received both classroom instruction and practical experience, including field visits to Aradel’s operational facilities.

In his remarks, Adegbite Falade, CEO/Managing Director of Aradel Holdings Plc, emphasised the company’s long-standing commitment to Host Community development, stating that “At Aradel, our commitment to providing sustainable energy goes hand in hand with empowering our Host Communities. Since its inception, our company has been a pioneer and firm believer in Host Community Development. By investing in skills development and vocational training, we are building local capacity and opening doors to long-term economic opportunities. This is how we ensure that the benefits of our operations are felt directly by the people in our Host Communities.”

The training programme is part of a broader host community development strategy anchored by the MURALI Host Communities Development Trust, established by Aradel following the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). Funded by a fixed percentage of the Company’s annual operating expense, the Trust supports impactful programmes and projects designed to improve the socio-economic well-being of host community residents. This approach aligns with Aradel’s philosophy that true corporate responsibility means creating sustainable and inclusive pathways to economic growth

The Graduation Ceremony was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education. Royal presence was led by His Imperial Majesty, Eze Amb. (Sir) Kevin Ngozi Anugwo, Eze Ekpeye Logbo III of Ekpeye Land; His Royal Majesty, Prince Ike Ehie, Eze Igbu Orlukwo II of Orlukwo Kingdom; and High Chief Eze Prince E. O. Ezegwogwo, JP, the Nyewe-ele of Ogbele Community. They were joined by the Paramount Rulers of the Otari, Ogbele, Oshiugbokor, Omaraka, Obumeze, and Rumuekpe communities.

Also in attendance were members of the Board of Trustees, the Management Committee, and the Advisory Committee of the MURALI Host Communities Development Trust, adding to the significance of the occasion.