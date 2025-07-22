The Nigerian All-Share Index started the week on a positive note, closing Monday, July 21, with a 241.11-point gain to settle at 131,826.77.

This marks a 0.18% increase from Friday’s close of 131,585.65, despite a slight dip in market volume.

Daily trading volume fell from 1.19 billion shares on Friday to 706 million shares on Monday, but that did not stop the market from pushing higher.

The total market capitalization edged up to N83.3 trillion, compared to N83.2 trillion recorded in the previous session, across 30,750 deals.

Among the day’s top performers, NCR, CUTIX, and INTENEGINS all hit the maximum daily gain of 10%.

On the downside, MEYER and MCNICHOLS were the biggest laggards, dropping by 10% and 9.95%, respectively.

In terms of trading volume, ACCESSCORP and CONHALLPLC led the pack, recording the highest number of shares exchanged during the session.

Market summary

Current ASI: 131,826.77

Previous ASI: 131,585.65

Day Change: +0.18%

Year-to-Date Performance: +28.08%

Volume Traded: 706 million shares

Market Cap: N83.3 trillion

Top 5 gainers

NCR: Up 10.00% to N7.26

INTENEGINS: Up 10.00% to N2.20

CUTIX: Up 10.00% to N4.07

TIP: Up 9.97% to N11.30

CAVERTON: Up 9.75% to N7.09

Top 5 losers

MEYER: Down 10.00% to N18.90

MCNICHOLS: Down 9.95% to N3.44

THOMASWY: Down 9.84% to N3.39

DEAPCAP: Down 9.77% to N1.20

SOVRENINS: Down 9.63% to N1.22

Trading volume

Total daily volume dropped from 1.19 billion shares on Friday to 706 million shares on Monday. However, market activity remained healthy across select tickers:

ACCESSCORP led the volume chart with a robust 61.7 million shares traded.

CONHALLPLC followed with 43.9 million shares, reflecting sustained investor interest.

CHAMS ranked third with 38.6 million shares.

UBA and ZENITHBANK completed the top five with 32.8 million and 24.6 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

PRESCO led with trades worth N3.1 billion, followed by GTCO with N2 billion, and ZENITHBANK at N1.7 billion.

ACCESSCORP posted N1.6 billion, while WAPCO rounded out the top five with N1.5 billion.

SWOOT & FUGAZ performance

SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira) delivered a mixed performance:

BUA CEMENT surged 5.19%.

FIDELITYBK gained 3.12%.

WAPCO climbed 1.75%.

Meanwhile, DANGOTE CEMENT lost 1.21%, and INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES declined by 0.72%.

Market outlook

The market’s bullish momentum continues, with the All-Share Index firmly above the 131,000 mark, supported by strength in key equities.

If investor sentiment stays positive and the current rally avoids being seen as overstretched, the index may be on track to challenge the 135,000 level in the near term.