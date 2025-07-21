Trade between Nigeria and Egypt reached $315 million in 2024, according to Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

He made this announcement at the Nigeria-Egypt Business Forum, held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, and attended by Nairametrics.

Top government officials, business leaders, and diplomats from both countries were present at the event, where stakeholders discussed opportunities in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, and transportation.

Trade Growth Between Nigeria and Egypt

As disclosed by Abdelatty, “Trade between both countries grew from $187 million in 2023 to $315 million in 2024.”

However, he described this development as falling short of the potential offered by both economies.

“We must diversify the nature of our trade and fully leverage the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement,” Abdelatty stressed.

He cited Nigeria’s 2023 export of $160 million worth of LNG to Egypt as an example of beneficial trade relations that should be encouraged by authorities and stakeholders from both countries.

On his part, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, expressed concern over the low volume of bilateral trade between the countries, highlighting that it stood at $211.2 million in 2023, with Nigeria’s exports accounting for only $12.2 million.

He called for concerted efforts to balance the trade relationship and urged both countries to work towards achieving the Developing-8 (D-8) group’s goal of boosting intra-bloc trade to $500 billion by 2030.

“The D-8, comprising Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Türkiye, represents a formidable economic bloc.

“Despite the significant potential, bilateral trade between Nigeria and Egypt within this framework remains notably low, with total trade volume at approximately $211.2 million in 2023.

“Given this vast, under-utilized market and the current trade imbalance, Nigeria and Egypt must actively contribute to the D-8 Leaders’ ambitious target of increasing intra-D-8 trade to $500 billion by 2030,” he advised.

He emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic and economic relations with Egypt.

What to Know

Amid calls for an increase in Nigeria-Egypt trade, both countries rank among the top in foreign remittances received into Africa.

Africa received over $95 billion in remittances in 2024, with Nigeria, Egypt, and Morocco leading as top recipients, according to the State of Africa’s Infrastructure Report 2025 by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC).

This inflow nearly matched total foreign direct investment (FDI) into the continent for that year, highlighting the growing importance of diaspora contributions to African economies.

The report also indicated that, aside from 2024, remittances have consistently outpaced FDI, portfolio flows, and official development assistance in recent years—making them one of Africa’s most stable and dependable sources of external finance.

Nigeria continued to serve as a key remittance hub, driven by its large and engaged diaspora.