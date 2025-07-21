While the tech and fintech industries have traditionally been male-dominated, a powerful wave of Nigerian women executives is reshaping the narrative.

These innovators are not just participating, they’re driving transformation, pioneering inclusive solutions, and propelling fintech growth across Africa.

From digital savings platforms to cross-border commerce, their contributions continue to redefine how Africans access and engage with financial services.

Here are 10 standout Nigerian women executives leading the charge in 2025

Odunayo Eweniyi is the Co-Founder and COO of PiggyVest, a secure savings and investment platform revolutionizing personal finance in Nigeria. After graduating from Covenant University, she co-founded PushCV, a platform that helped job seekers connect with employers. In 2016, along with Somto Ifezue and Joshua Chibueze, she launched Piggybank—now PiggyVest. Eweniyi is one of Nigeria’s most celebrated tech executives. She’s featured on the World Women in FinTech Power List, Forbes Africa, Time’s Next 100, and the Bloomberg 50. Her activism during the #EndSARS protests further amplified her impact. Odunayo boasts of over 115,000 followers on X, while PiggyVest has been downloaded more than one million times on Play Store. The fintech giant has received at least $5 million in venture funding since 2016.