The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy has officially announced the 2025 edition of the Build-A-Thon Holiday Camp, a hands-on tech learning experience aimed at equipping Nigerian children with foundational digital skills.

The camp is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 4, 2025, and is open to children aged 10 to 18 years.

Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, made the announcement via his X (formerly Twitter) handle, encouraging parents and guardians to register their children for the tech-focused summer program.

“From Monday, 4th August, we are inviting children aged 10 to 18 to spend their holidays learning, building, and bonding with peers from across Nigeria,” Dr. Tijani said.

Empowering the next generation of tech builders

According to Tijani, the Build-A-Thon is one of the ministry’s flagship initiatives to introduce Nigerian youth to STEM skills such as coding, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The immersive bootcamp uses DIY kits, technology labs, and project-based learning to foster a “maker culture” that encourages innovation and creativity.

This year’s edition will take place in Abeokuta, Abuja (FCT), and Kano, with plans to expand to more cities.

Organizers are targeting over 2,000 participants nationwide, following the success of last year’s debut edition, which trained more than 5,000 children in cities like Abeokuta, Maiduguri, and Owerri.

“Our hands-on sessions, DIY kits, and technology labs will empower these young minds with the skills to shape their futures. Beyond learning, it’s a space for kids to connect, collaborate, and be inspired together,” said Dr. Tijani.

How to register

Interested participants can register via the official link: http://b.link/Buildatonholidaycamp-2025.

According to the Minister, registration is open to all eligible children aged 10 to 18, regardless of location, with participants grouped into regional camps.

“We can’t wait to welcome even more future makers and innovators as we build the future — one child, one line of code at a time,” the Minister stated.

What you should know

The Build-A-Thon program of the federal government is in line with the government’s policy of building the country’s capacity in tech.

One of the biggest projects of the Bosun Tijani-led Ministry in that regard has been the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program, which seeks to train 3 million Nigerians in digital skills.

Some of the skills Nigerians are being trained on include skills that utilise technology to enhance various roles without directly involving tech creation.

These include Digital Marketing, Project Management Software, Cloud Platforms Navigation, Data Analysis and Visualisation, Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), CRM Management, Accounting Software, Graphics Design, and UX/UI Design, among several others.