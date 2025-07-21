The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced the postponement of its service fees implementation until September 1, citing transitional challenges faced by users.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday titled, “Postponement of Implementation of New Fees and Penalties for Document Downloads.”

The development comes weeks after the CAC announced a review of its service fees, set to take effect from August this year.

The Commission said the move was part of ongoing efforts to improve service delivery, enhance efficiency, and adapt to current economic conditions.

The Commission, in a notice issued earlier, cited rising operational costs and broader economic pressures as key reasons for the adjustment.

Postponement

However, in a fresh statement on Monday, the CAC stated that due to its continuous efforts to ensure the smooth operation of its upgraded Company Registration Portal, and in consideration of feedback from customers and stakeholders, the Commission wishes to announce the postponement of the implementation of the new fees and penalties for document downloads beyond 7 days.

“Originally scheduled to take effect on 1st August, the enforcement will now commence on 1st September, 2025, including the penalty for downloads after 7 days,” the statement partly reads.

According to the Commission, the decision follows observations of the “current transitional challenges some users are experiencing, particularly in areas such as downloading of documents, payment processing, post-incorporation filings for Business Names, and upload of certain required documents.”

The Commission assured that it is working alongside technical partners and stakeholders to stabilize the system without shutting down the entire portal.

“This temporary relief is part of our commitment to supporting businesses and ensuring a seamless user experience during this transition phase,” the statement added.

The Commission appreciated the patience and understanding of users.

What You Should Know

The announcement by CAC comes as the latest in a series of government agencies notifying Nigerians of price increases for their services in recent times.

Just recently, Nairametrics reported that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) increased fees for all its products and services, including charges for modification of data on the National Identification Number (NIN) database. The price increment took effect from May 2nd, 2025.

The NIMC later clarified that it has waived fee payment for date of birth correction caused by the Commission or its staff.

The Commission said the price review came “after a decade of maintaining the same price structure,” adding that the increment is to ensure alignment with current operational costs and industry standards.

According to NIMC, the revised pricing structure aims to maintain the quality and integrity of its services while ensuring affordability and accessibility for Nigerians.

The increment announced by NIMC saw the fee for change of Date of Birth on the NIN database increase by 75% from N16,630 to N28,574.