The Lagos State Government has impounded more than 10 articulated trucks weighing over 9 tonnes for violating the restriction on heavy-duty vehicle access to the Third Mainland Bridge.

The operation, which began over the weekend, is part of an ongoing crackdown to safeguard public infrastructure and ensure traffic safety.

The announcement was made by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, as contained in a statement posted on Sunday via the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

According to the statement, the enforcement drive was launched following a series of stakeholder engagements, public awareness campaigns, and official advisories warning against the use of the bridge by trucks exceeding the 9-tonne limit.

“In a resolute and uncompromising pursuit of public safety, infrastructural preservation, and adherence to extant traffic ordinances, the Lagos State Government has inaugurated a rigorous enforcement campaign targeting articulated vehicles and heavy-duty trucks brazenly violating statutory access restrictions on the Third Mainland Bridge.

“The enforcement operation, which commenced in earnest over the weekend with impoundment of over 10 trucks, was formally announced by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Honourable Sola Giwa, who underscored the administration’s unwavering determination to uphold regulatory sanctity, safeguard critical infrastructure, and protect the motoring public from avoidable hazards,” the statement read in part.

Giwa emphasized that the restriction is aimed at preventing avoidable accidents, protecting the structural integrity of the recently rehabilitated bridge, and ensuring safer road usage for all motorists.

“The Third Mainland Bridge is not permitted for articulated vehicles above 9 tonnes, and any violations will attract sanctions,” he stated.

He added that LASTMA officers had commenced full-scale enforcement, including vehicle impoundment and legal penalties for defaulters.

More insights

To aid the operation, the bridge has been fitted with advanced surveillance infrastructure, including high-definition speed and traffic cameras designed to detect violations in real time.

The state government said these technologies are part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ agenda, aimed at improving traffic management and protecting critical infrastructure.

In line with existing traffic regulations issued by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, articulated vehicles are prohibited from using select bridges, particularly during peak periods.

The statement noted that this policy seeks to reduce structural wear, lower accident risks, and ease traffic congestion.

Giwa clarified that the enforcement is not punitive but a necessary step to promote safety and prolong the lifespan of key infrastructure.

He urged logistics companies, truck operators, and fleet managers to comply strictly with designated traffic routes or face the full consequences of the law.