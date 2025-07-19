On this explosive episode of Drinks & Mics, your favourite trio; Ugodre, Arnold, and Tunji pull no punches as they rip through the political, economic, and personal aftershocks of former President Buhari’s legacy.

With special guest Chizi Obioha, Co-founder of Zuri Watu, the conversation kicks off with reactions to Buhari’s death, but quickly turns into a blistering review of his tenure. From failed FX policies to border closures that sparked inflation and poverty, nothing was off the table.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. The guys break down why stocks are booming, why GTCO is making waves on the London Stock Exchange, and whether this global bull run is real or a bubble about to burst.

Then comes the golden segment: making money abroad. From how Nigerian parents are raising Gen Alpha investors to why your next big investment might be in MrBeast or a digital avatar, the crew breaks down the mindset shift every Nigerian needs to understand.

Catch the full episode now on Nairametrics TV on YouTube.