The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) wrapped up trading on Friday, July 18, 2025, in positive territory, soaring by 1,301.8 points to close at 131,585.6.

This marks a 1.00% gain from the previous session’s 130,283.8 points, as bullish sentiment swept through the market.

Daily trading volume spiked to 3.3 billion shares, a significant leap from the 1.19 billion shares traded the previous day, signaling surging investor appetite.

Market capitalization also jumped, crossing above N83 trillion for the first time to settle at N83.2 trillion, across 28,593 deals.

LEARNAFRCA, NCR, and UPDC led the gainers’ chart, each posting the maximum 10% gain.

On the flip side, REDSTAREX and UNIONDICON declined by 9.97% and 9.62% respectively.

FCMB and FIDELITYBK dominated activity, topping the day’s volume chart.

Market summary

Current ASI: 131,585.6

Previous ASI: 130,283.8

Day Change: +1.00%

Year-to-Date Performance: +27.8%

Volume Traded: 3.3 billion shares

Market Cap: N83.2 trillion

Top 5 gainers

LEARNAFRCA: Up 10.00% to N6.27

NCR: Up 10.00% to N6.60

UPDC: Up 10.00% to N4.84

BUACEMENT: Up 9.98% to N123.40

ELLAHLAKES: Up 9.98% to N10.80

Top 5 losers

REDSTAREX: Down 9.97% to N12.92

UNIONDICON: Down 9.62% to N10.80

ACADEMY: Down 6.67% to N7.00

STERLINGNG: Down 4.34% to N6.17

FIRSTHOLDCO: Down 4.10% to N33.95

Trading volume

Daily market activity surged, with trading volume powering to 3.3 billion shares, a sharp jump from 1.19 billion shares recorded the previous day.

FCMB led the volume chart with a robust 1.3 billion shares traded.

FIDELITYBK followed closely with 1.1 billion shares, reflecting sustained investor interest.

ACCESSCORP ranked third with 113.8 million shares, while CHAMS and ZENITHBANK rounded out the top five with 92.6 million and 50.7 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

FIDELITYBK topped the value chart with trades worth N23 billion.

FCMB followed with N12.6 billion, while ZENITHBANK posted N3.6 billion.

GTCO recorded a solid N3.2 billion, with ACCESSCORP trailing at N3.06 billion.

SWOOT & FUGAZ performance

Among SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

BUA CEMENT surged 9.98%, DANGOTE CEMENT climbed 4.58%, and INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES gained 3.36%.

NIGERIAN BREWERIES was the only SWOOT in the red, dipping 1.33%.

Within the FUGAZ banking group:

GTCO rose 2.15%, and UBA edged up 0.11%.

On the losing side, FIRSTHOLDCO dropped 4.1%, ZENITHBANK shed 4%, and ACCESSCORP fell 2.19%.

Market outlook

The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) has extended its bullish run, firming over the 131,000 mark, driven by strong performances in select stocks.

If investor sentiment remains upbeat and the rally isn’t perceived as overbought, the index could be poised to challenge the 135,000 level in the near term.