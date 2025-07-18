The Lagos State Government says it will establish five additional technical colleges, bringing the total number to ten across the five divisions of the state, in a move to deepen technical and vocational education and reduce unemployment among youths.

The state’s Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Tolani Alli-Balogun, disclosed this during the 2024 Lagos Youth Skills Day held in Ikeja.

The event was themed “Equipping Tomorrow’s Leaders with Skills for a Brighter Future.”

According to the Commissioner, the new colleges were approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu following consultations on the need to scale up technical training across Lagos.

“We met with the governor, who said creating more technical colleges to the existing five was overdue. No nation has ever developed without input from technical colleges,” he said.

He added that the lack of awareness among parents and local communities has affected enrollment and perception of vocational education, saying more engagement is needed at the grassroots level.

“Local governments, the community, and CDAs should be educated on the importance of enrolling their children in technical colleges. Many parents are not enlightened on the importance of technical education,” Alli-Balogun stated.

Youth empowerment through skills

Speaking during the breakout session, entrepreneur and furniture maker, Mrs. Feyisola Abiru, applauded the initiative, noting that investing in technical education would raise national productivity and youth employability.

“The youth are the future of the country, and the more we focus on developing their skills, the more we increase the productivity of the country. Technical colleges are the future of the country… the quality of our products will be enhanced,” she said.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), Mrs. Ronke Azeez, noted that the World Youth Skills Day, celebrated every July 15, was an opportunity for Lagos technical college students to carry out volunteer community service projects.

“What I realised is that our youths are very savvy. They are in tune with what is going on in their environment. Our youth understand the need for diverse skills to stay competitive in the 21st century,” she said.

Azeez, however, called for more government investment in infrastructure, including internet access, digital tools, and equitable learning facilities, to help young people thrive in technical fields.

Youths advised to shun vices, embrace skills

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Technical Education, Mr. Omotola Giwa-Moore, said the Lagos Youth Skills Day was designed to raise awareness and drive home the relevance of vocational education in addressing youth unemployment.

Realtor and entrepreneur, Dr. Saheed Mosadoluwa, who once worked as a bricklayer, urged young people to shun social vices and focus on skill acquisition.

Students from five existing Lagos technical colleges in Ikotun, Ikorodu, Odomola-Epe, Ado-Soba, and Agidingbi, participated in a debate on the relevance of technical education to Nigeria’s national development.