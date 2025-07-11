Chapel Hill Denham has declared an income distribution of N5.20 per unit for its Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund, payable to qualified unitholders.

The announcement was made in a statement published on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), alongside the fund’s performance report for the first half of the year.

According to the release, unitholders whose names appear on the register as of July 24, 2025, and who have completed the required e-Mandate form, will receive their payments electronically on August 1, 2025.

The distribution, which is subject to withholding tax, comes on the back of the fund’s performance for the first half of 2025.

H1 2025 performance of the fund:

The Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund reported a pre-tax profit of N11.7 billion for the first half of 2025, up from N8.3 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Post-tax profit remained unchanged at N11.7 billion, while total distribution paid and payable rose by 38.3% to N11.2 billion.

The fund’s strong showing was largely driven by a 37.36% increase in interest income from infrastructure loans, which climbed to N10.9 billion, compared to N7.9 billion in H1 2024.

This was further supported by a net fair value gain of N379.7 million and other income of N1.5 billion, bringing total income to N12.8 billion—a 35.68% year-on-year increase.

Despite total expenses amounting to N1.04 billion, the fund maintained solid profitability.

On the balance sheet, total assets inched up to N121.1 billion from N120.7 billion, while member funds grew slightly by 0.56% to N114.3 billion.

About the Fund:

The Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF) is a closed-end investment fund listed on both the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and the FMDQ Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The fund provides investors with access to long-term, naira-denominated infrastructure debt and is structured to deliver stable, fixed-income returns through quarterly income distributions.

Since its inception in June 2017 with a base value of 100, NIDF has delivered a cumulative total return of 379.9% as of June 30, 2025, assuming all distributions were reinvested.

The fund’s portfolio is diversified across critical infrastructure sectors, with pipeline networks making up 30%, followed by marine infrastructure (20%), and off-grid energy and telecommunications at 10% each.

Additional allocations include gas processing plants (9%), solar home systems (8%), and captive power plants (6%), while smaller investments are held in education (2%) and broadband internet (1%).